Roblox Type Soul Shikai Tier List

Finding the perfect Shikai in Type Soul is much more difficult than it sounds. With 22 different Shikai available, it’s clear that not all Shikai are created equal. Here’s our Type Soul Shikai tier list.

All Shikai in Type Soul – Ranked Tier List

While playing as a Shinigami, you’ll have the chance to unlock Shikai by reaching Grade 2 and eliminating your personal Shikai boss. Once you’ve done this, you’ll have a whole new world of powers waiting for you to tap into their potential.

The list below is my thoughts on the current Shikai value, but our Shika Type Soul tier list could change in the future with updates and patches.

All D Tier Shikai in Type Soul

If you currently have this Shikai, I would suggest rerolling as soon as possible to get something better. These are serviceable, but you’ll easily be outpaced and outplayed by other players on the server if you’re trying to stay competitive.

Creation (Common)

Shadow (Common)

Confusion (Common)

Fire (Rare)

Wind (Rare)

All C Tier Shikai in Type Soul

These Shikai are decent, but they could easily be better. Some fundamental flaws with them make them almost unusable after you reach a certain point in the game, so consider trying for a reroll sooner rather than later.

Lightning (Common)

Water (Common)

Berserk (Rare)

Poison (Rare)

Judgment (Rare)

All B Tier Shikai in Type Soul

You’ll do alright on your adventure if you have one of these Shikai. You’ll thrive if you’ve studied the blade enough and know how to handle yourself in battle. Better options are still available to you, but these aren’t anything to shrug at.

Zangetsu (Rare)

Shinso (Rare)

Blood (Legendary)

Ink (Legendary)

Ice (Legendary)

All A Tier Shikai in Type Soul

Easily some of the best in the game, with just a few that outpace them overall. If you have one of these, you won’t need to worry about re-rolling unless you plan on becoming a certified legend in Type Soul. Though taking advantage of some Type Soul codes can help close the gap.

Flower (Legendary)

Theatre (Legendary)

Duality (Mythic)

Snow (Mythic)

All S Tier Shikai in Type Soul

Without a doubt, the most overpowered Shikai available in Type Soul at the moment, and it’s no surprise that these top our tier list. While balance patches may change this ranking in the future, anyone who has one of these Shikai is lucky to have finally snagged them for themselves.

Suzumebachi (Legendary)

Benihime (Mythic)

Kyokasuigetsu (Mythic)

How To Reroll Shikai in Type Soul

No matter what class or what Grade you happen to be in Type Soul, knowing how to purchase a reroll for your current type is important. You’ll need to bring up the shop menu by pressing the M key on your keyboard and selecting the 10x Shikai/Res/Volt Reroll option.

The chances of getting a particular Shikai roll are all over the place, so here are the current chances of rolling them:

Common – 86.5% Chance

Rare – 10% Chance

Legendary – 3% Chance

Mythic – 0.5% Chance

There’s unfortunately no ways to increase your luck when it comes to these rolls, so you’ll need to hope that luck is on your side when you purchase the reroll pack.

