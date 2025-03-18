Rocket League Season 18 Release Date and Time Plus New Features

The high-octane sports game Rocket League has been a fan-favorite staple for online play since 2015. Keeping the gameplay experience fresh, Rocket League has retooled its features with Season 18. Here’s the release date for Rocket League Season 18 and what new features fans can expect with it.

Rocket League Season 18 went live on Friday, March 14 at 12 pm EST on the game’s many platforms – PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Players who log on at any point while Season 18 is active can claim the Future Fashion player banner. Players can also claim the Breathe player anthem from the item shop for free until 2:59 am EST on Friday, March 21 as part of the new season incentives.

Rocket League Season 18 is expected to last until Wednesday, June 18, as the last date players can complete Rocket Passes and other timely challenges linked to the season for more goodies. To get the biggest bang for your buck with Season 18, there is a new premium Rocket Pass, which includes access to brand-new car customizations that will have players scoring in style. With a new arena, mutators, features, and car bodies, Rocket League certainly isn’t slowing down with this season.

Rocket League Season 18 New Features

The most prominent additions to Rocket League with Season 18 are the new arena, Futura Garden, and two new car bodies, the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and the Azura. The Daytona is automatically available to players after they purchase the Season 18 premium Rocket Pass, with the car body employing the Dominus-style hitbox. The Azura is available in the later tiers of the Season 18 premium Rocket Pass and uses Breakout style hitbox. Both car bodies are cross-playable in Fortnite once they are unlocked. Finally, a new sound cue has been added whenever players miss goals off the goalposts or the goal’s crossbeam, with a satisfying ping as the ball just misses the mark.

There is a whole list of mutators that can modify game conditions in both Exhibition Mode and private matches, with several new mutators added while several of the existing mutators before Season 18 have since been slightly modified. Season-specific challenges and competitive matches are now available for players to try out for themselves. Similarly, there are Season 18 tournaments with their own rewards while players with any unspent Season 17 points will have them automatically converted into rewards.

On a more technical level, Season 18 also slightly revises the center of mass for several existing car bodies and refines the game’s internal matchmaking processes within subregions. Numerous performance issues and bugs have since been fixed, as per the patch details provided by publisher Epic Games. In regard to player safety and maintaining a sportsman-like community, players can now perform voice reporting when reporting toxic players after a match, as per violations of the game’s established community rules.

And that’s everything to know about Rocket League Season 18.

Rocket League is available now on various platforms.

