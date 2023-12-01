Rockstar Reveals When the GTA 6 Trailer Will Release

Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailer is.. not here. But GTA 6 developer, Rockstar Games, has revealed the precise date when it’ll be giving us the first non-leaked glimpse of this long-awaited sequel.

GTA 6 developer Rockstar had already let fans know that the trailer would be dropping in December. But, as confirmed by a recent tweet, we now know that the first trailer is less than a week away.

The trailer is set to arrive this Tuesday, December 5th at 6 AM PT. Rockstar hasn’t said where it’ll turn up, but we’d expect it to land on both Twitter and the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel.

Are we looking forward to the GTA 6 reveal? Absolutely, just like about half the entire Internet. In fact, some big personalities have already chimed in on the announcement. “Can’t believe it’s actually happening,” said YouTuber LazarBeam.

However, despite all the excitement, there’s one thing in particular a lot of people want from this trailer, and that’s confirmation that this isn’t just going to be an online game or require an always-on Internet connection. We want to be able to play this game at any time in addition to pulling off heists and stealing cars with friends in the online mode.

Rockstar was not happy when a video of the game leaked back in September 2022. Between the leaks and the palm tree background of the tweet, it looks as if the game is indeed set in some version of Vice City. GTA Vice City was the pinnacle of the original 3D trilogy, so we’re more than happy to be back.

