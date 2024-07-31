Roll20 Launches Long-Awaited Discord Integration

Roll20 and Discord have long played a significant joint role in many remote TTRPG parties’ toolkits, and the two have now officially integrated to help streamline virtual game nights.

Recommended Videos

Roll20’s selection of roleplaying tools for popular games like Pathfinder, Call of Cthulhu, Cyberpunk RED, the Dune and ALIEN TTRPGs, and, of course, Dungeons & Dragons can now be accessed directly through Discord. The software can be opened as an activity within Discord and utilized alongside the platform’s existing voice and video features.

This integration first became available to Roll20 Pro subscribers back in April during a beta testing period but has now been made accessible to Discord’s digital dice-hoarding masses.

To launch Roll20 in Discord, just hit the signature rocket ship-shaped activity button in a call and select the software. Existing Roll20 users can log in to their account, whereas new users can sign up without having to leave the channel. “We’re opening the door for even more players to discover and enjoy tabletop RPGs,” Roll20 told IGN on the prospect of new users exploring the tabletop software through this new integration.

Roll20’s blog post regarding the Discord integration includes a list of FAQs to help ease users into using the new features, particularly those with Roll20 Pro/Plus accounts. While Pro/Plus features such as Dynamic Lighting are accessible through Discord, others like Mod Scripts require configuration on Roll20’s website.

Additional news from the world of Roll20 came with the recent announcement that the new 2024 Dungeons & Dragons character sheets are now available in beta in anticipation of September’s update to the 5th Edition Player’s Handbook. Another frequent question that arose was whether these character sheets would be compatible with Discord, with Roll20 clarifying that, “the option to select the new sheet within the Activity is still in development. For now, you can choose the new sheet in your Game Settings on roll20.net, which will allow access on Discord”.

Though the TTRPG world is abuzz with the excitement and controversy surrounding Dungeons & Dragons‘ upcoming fall release, Roll20 has a plethora of alternate options for TTRPG game nights. Roll20’s suite of maps, character sheets, and more within Discord offers a convivence to those from various corners of the TTRPG world, from Marvel Multiverse to 13th Age.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy