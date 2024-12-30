Forgot password
Promo image for Rope Swing Obby.
Image via Forsix
Rope Swing Obby Codes (December 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Published: Dec 30, 2024 02:54 am

Updated: December 30, 2024

We added new codes!

Sia only sings that she can swing on a chandelier, but you can actually swing on a rope in Rope Swing Obby. Like in most Obby games, it’s all about the challenge. If you have patience and skill, you’ll get to the end eventually.

Make your swinging adventure more fun with Rope Swing Obby codes. Get free Cash and use it in the shop to buy cool cosmetics and other tools. If you’re bored of ropes, then try skateboards, but before you do, make sure to visit our Skateboard Obby Codes list.

All Rope Swing Obby Codes List

Active Rope Swing Obby Codes

  • FreezingCoins: Use for x20 Coins (New)
  • WINTER_2024: Use for x2.5k Cash and x15 Coins (New)
  • ColdMoneyzz: Use for x5k Cash (New)
  • HALFWAE: Use for x2k Cash and x5 Coins

Expired Rope Swing Obby Codes

  • RELEASE2024
  • ALPHA_STAGE
  • 1KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Rope Swing Obby

It takes real skill to swing on ropes, but it takes the bare minimum to redeem Rope Swing Obby codes, as shown below:

How to redeem Rope Swing Obby codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Rope Swing Obby in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Type a code into the text box.
  4. Click the Submit button to receive gifts.

How to Get More Rope Swing Obby Codes

You could skim through the Forsix Discord, watch videos on the official YouTube channel (@ForsixProduction), and join the Forsix Roblox group if you don’t mind spending some time looking for Rope Swing Obby codes.

However, if you don’t want to do that, there’s an easier solution. By saving this article, you’ll have easy access to a complete list of active codes. We keep the list updated, so make sure you come back occasionally to get the latest freebies.

Why Are My Rope Swing Obby Codes Not Working?

If your Rope Swing Obby codes appear to be invalid, then the problem could be caused by typos. If you manually type out codes, mistakes are likely to happen, so try to copy/paste them to avoid any spelling issues. If the codes still don’t work even after you make sure they’re inputted correctly, then they’ve expired.

What Is Rope Swing Obby?

Rope Swing Obby is your classic Obby game on Roblox. If you’re not familiar with these types of games, then the key thing to know is that this game is basically parkour, but you swing on ropes. The obstacles are easy at first, but as you progress, the platform becomes more challenging until you reach the finish line.

You can also take a look at our awesome lists of Math Difficulty Chart Obby Codes and Parkour Jumping Race Codes to get free goodies in similar experiences.

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.