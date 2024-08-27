Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Reveals First Look at the Beloved Farming/Life Sim

If you adore dating and farming sims, you likely have played or heard about Rune Factory. This series is a cult classic that’s developed a diehard fan base that’s been chomping at a bit for a new installment. And in Spring 2025, we’ll finally get that in the form of Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma.

Nintendo Direct showcased the first look at Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma with a trailer that kicks off against the backdrop of a calamity while two characters, one of which is the protagonist, duke it out on dragonback. Rune Factory plots have always been a little hit or miss, but it seems that this time the story will feature a more central role. Or at least one involving dragons, which is always a welcome addition.

Beyond that, the protagonist (who can be male or female) naturally wakes up in a town with no memories, but he’s been made an Earth Dancer by the adorable mascot character. Earth Dancers are tasked with restoring nature to the calamity-blighted land of Azuma.

To heal Azuma, you’ll need to visit the gods that govern the seasons (though there are at least six gods in total) while standing against some very obviously evil antagonists, dressed in a militaristic black. Combat seems like it will play a much larger part than those who prefer the farming and dating aspect might be used to.

That being said, there is definitely dating and farming. The protagonist is shown getting married to at least two different female characters. Farming takes place on a grid system, and the protagonist dances to conjure water to keep their sprouts hydrated, which is a nice way to combine elements of the plot with a beloved Rune Factory mechanic.

While it’s likely that Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma will be a bit of a departure from past installments, the fantastic graphics and story have us excited to see its release.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma will be available in Spring 2025.

