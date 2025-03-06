One of the more unique features of Rune Slayer is the ability to tame some of the enemies. Not only do you get to use some of these enemies as battle pets, but you can also mount them and travel at high speeds. Of course, not all pets are the same, which is why we made this Rune Slayer Best Pet Tier List.

Recommended Videos

Taming Pets in Rune Slayer

Even though every class in the game can tame pets, only Beast Tamer Archers get access to most of them. If you want to have the strongest pets by your side, you need to be an Archer Beast Tamer (currently one of the best sub-classes in the game). Because of this, we will make two tier lists: one for Beast Tamers and one for everyone else.

Rune Slayer Non-Beast Tamer Pet Tier List

Screenshot by TierMaker / Remix by The Escapist

No matter which class you are, you will be able to tame these pets. Unfortunately, many of them aren’t very useful, and you’ll likely end up with one of the top-tiered ones.

S-Tier

Pet Name Location Favorite Food Mountable Info

Baby Spider Spider Cave Mandrake Root Yes Currently, the most popular pet for non-Beast Tamers. Decent attacks, somewhat low HP, but can come in handy during a fight.

Golden Fairy Greatwood Forest (extremely rare) No food. Interact to claim it. No While it won’t fight by your side, the Golden Fairy gives you three extra rolls on Monster Drops which is amazing, especially if you are farming Raid bosses.

A-Tier

Pet Name Location Favorite Food Mountable Info

Fairy Greatwood Forest (Rare) No food. Interact to claim it. No You can’t use it in battle nor ride it, but it gives a 0.4% mana damage buff for every level you have. Great for Magicians and Priests.

Wolf Pinewood Thickets Raw Deer Meat Yes The best tanking pet for non-Beast Tamers. It also does decent damage.

Boar Pinewood Thickets Raw Bass Yes Another decent pet. Has a cool charge attack

Slime / Black Ooze Slime Wayshire (Slime Cave) Slime Chunk Yes It can poison enemies sometimes, but it’s pretty weak.

Beaver Wayshire Oak Log Yes We put it here because of the famous meme (you know the one).

B-Tier

Pet Name Location Favorite Food Mountable Info

Deer Wayshire Apple Yes You can ride it and it can assist you in battle, but you should replace it ASAP.

Bee Wayshire Honey No Only tame if you want to complete the Level 20 Pet taming quest ASAP

Rune Slayer Beast Tamer Pet Tier List

Screenshot by Tier Maker / Remix by The Escapist

As a Beast Tamer, you get access to a few more pets. Some of them are extremely overpowered, others not so much.

S-Tier

Pet Name Location Favorite Food Mountable Info

Mud Crab Greatwood Forest Black Bass Yes An absolute game changer. It does a ton of damage and can tank almost any enemy. You can solo a lot of group activities with this guy.

Adult Spider Spider Cave Mandrake Root Yes Similar to Baby Spider but a lot more powerful. Not nearly as tanky as the Mud Crab, but it can do very decent damage.

A-Tier

Pet Name Location Favorite Food Mountable Info

Alligator Greatwood Forest / Greatwood Swamp Raw Serpent Meat Yes Pretty powerful with some good moves. The rolling attack is fun to watch.

Bear Pinewood Thickets Honey Yes A good tank and has some decent attacks, too.

Panther Greatwood Forest Animal Heart Yes Can do some super-quick attacks. Looks cool when you ride it.

B-Tier

Pet Name Location Favorite Food Mountable Info

Serpent Greatwood Forest Salmon No Only if you want to have a pet snake to look more evil.

Giant Bee Wayshire Honey No We’ve never seen a Beast Tamer with a Giant Bee. You can probably guess why.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun taming your perfect pet in Rune Slayer. If you’re getting close to that max level and aren’t sure what to do, check out our Essential Rune Slayer End Game Tips.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy