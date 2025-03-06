Forgot password
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides

Rune Slayer Best Pet Tier List

Gotta catch 'em all!
Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic
|

Published: Mar 6, 2025 07:01 am

One of the more unique features of Rune Slayer is the ability to tame some of the enemies. Not only do you get to use some of these enemies as battle pets, but you can also mount them and travel at high speeds. Of course, not all pets are the same, which is why we made this Rune Slayer Best Pet Tier List.

Recommended Videos

Taming Pets in Rune Slayer

Even though every class in the game can tame pets, only Beast Tamer Archers get access to most of them. If you want to have the strongest pets by your side, you need to be an Archer Beast Tamer (currently one of the best sub-classes in the game). Because of this, we will make two tier lists: one for Beast Tamers and one for everyone else.

Rune Slayer Non-Beast Tamer Pet Tier List

A Tier list showing all the non Beast Tamer pets in Rune Slayer
Screenshot by TierMaker / Remix by The Escapist

No matter which class you are, you will be able to tame these pets. Unfortunately, many of them aren’t very useful, and you’ll likely end up with one of the top-tiered ones.

S-Tier

Pet NameLocationFavorite FoodMountableInfo
A Baby Spider from Rune Slayer
Baby Spider		Spider CaveMandrake RootYesCurrently, the most popular pet for non-Beast Tamers. Decent attacks, somewhat low HP, but can come in handy during a fight.
A Golden Fairy from Rune Slayer
Golden Fairy		Greatwood Forest (extremely rare)No food. Interact to claim it.NoWhile it won’t fight by your side, the Golden Fairy gives you three extra rolls on Monster Drops which is amazing, especially if you are farming Raid bosses.

A-Tier

Pet NameLocationFavorite FoodMountableInfo
A Fairy from Rune Slayer
Fairy		Greatwood Forest (Rare)No food. Interact to claim it.NoYou can’t use it in battle nor ride it, but it gives a 0.4% mana damage buff for every level you have. Great for Magicians and Priests.
A Wolf from Rune Slayer
Wolf		Pinewood ThicketsRaw Deer MeatYesThe best tanking pet for non-Beast Tamers. It also does decent damage.
A Boar from Rune Slayer
Boar		Pinewood ThicketsRaw BassYesAnother decent pet. Has a cool charge attack
A Slime from Rune Slayer
Slime / Black Ooze Slime		Wayshire (Slime Cave)Slime ChunkYesIt can poison enemies sometimes, but it’s pretty weak.
A Beaver from Rune Slayer
Beaver		WayshireOak LogYesWe put it here because of the famous meme (you know the one).

B-Tier

Pet NameLocationFavorite FoodMountableInfo
A Deer from Rune Slayer
Deer		WayshireAppleYesYou can ride it and it can assist you in battle, but you should replace it ASAP.
A Bee from Rune Slayer
Bee		WayshireHoneyNoOnly tame if you want to complete the Level 20 Pet taming quest ASAP

Rune Slayer Beast Tamer Pet Tier List

A Tier List showing all Beast Tamer tamable pets in Rune Slayer
Screenshot by Tier Maker / Remix by The Escapist

As a Beast Tamer, you get access to a few more pets. Some of them are extremely overpowered, others not so much.

S-Tier

Pet NameLocationFavorite FoodMountableInfo
A Mud Crab from Rune Slayer
Mud Crab		Greatwood ForestBlack BassYesAn absolute game changer. It does a ton of damage and can tank almost any enemy. You can solo a lot of group activities with this guy.
An Adult Spider from Rune Slayer
Adult Spider		Spider CaveMandrake RootYesSimilar to Baby Spider but a lot more powerful. Not nearly as tanky as the Mud Crab, but it can do very decent damage.

A-Tier

Pet NameLocationFavorite FoodMountableInfo
An Alligator from Rune Slayer
Alligator		Greatwood Forest / Greatwood SwampRaw Serpent MeatYesPretty powerful with some good moves. The rolling attack is fun to watch.
A Bear from Rune Slayer
Bear		Pinewood ThicketsHoneyYesA good tank and has some decent attacks, too.
A Panther from Rune Slayer
Panther		Greatwood ForestAnimal HeartYesCan do some super-quick attacks. Looks cool when you ride it.

B-Tier

Pet NameLocationFavorite FoodMountableInfo
A Serpent from Rune Slayer
Serpent		Greatwood ForestSalmonNoOnly if you want to have a pet snake to look more evil.
A Giant Bee from Rune Slayer
Giant Bee		WayshireHoneyNoWe’ve never seen a Beast Tamer with a Giant Bee. You can probably guess why.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun taming your perfect pet in Rune Slayer. If you’re getting close to that max level and aren’t sure what to do, check out our Essential Rune Slayer End Game Tips.

Post Tag:
guides
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
