The Ultimate Rune Slayer Class Tier List

Like many fantasy RPGs, Rune Slayer has many different classes you can play as, and they’re not all made the same. Some hit hard, some have amazing ranged attacks, some can heal, and some are just well-rounded to fit any playstyle. To help you pick the right class for you, we made this Class Tier list.

Rune Slayer Class Tier List

One thing you’ll notice about this Tier List is that the ranged classes tend to do better than melee. This is mainly because enemies hit hard, and parrying and blocking are a little finicky, but if you’re attacking from range. In short, you get a huge advantage over those who need to get close.

S-Tier

Ranger – Currently the most broken class in the game. Archers attack from a range, can cause an arrow rain (even inside caves), and if you specialize as a Beast Tamer , you can become absolutely overpowered.

– Currently the most broken class in the game. Archers attack from a range, can cause an (even inside caves), and if you specialize as a , you can become absolutely overpowered. Priest – Priests can do ranged and melee damage and can even heal. Now, healing themselves is one thing, but healing others, including their pet who can continue to tank damage, puts them in a whole new league. Essentially, a Priest with a powerful tamed pet is almost unkillable.

A-Tier

Warrior – They hit hard, can take damage, and are usually in front of the party taking damage. Warriors can wear the most powerful armor, which helps them withstand damage, but they still have to get close to the action, which can be dangerous.

– They taking damage. Warriors can wear the most powerful armor, which helps them withstand damage, but they still have to get close to the action, which can be dangerous. Magician – Magicians are powerful ranged spell-slingers who are best when working in a group. On their own, they are glass cannons , so they are best when accompanied by a warrior or a striker.

– Magicians are powerful ranged spell-slingers who are best when working in a group. On their own, they are , so they are best when accompanied by a warrior or a striker. Thief – Thieves are quick, deadly, and powerful but lack proper defense. If you are great at dodging and parrying attacks, you’ll love this class, but otherwise, you should stick to the shadows and strike at the precise moment. Still a lot of fun, but can be tricky to play solo.

B-Tier

Striker – As of writing this, Strikers are the least desirable class in the game. They don’t use weapons, so they rely on their speed to deliver powerful blows with their fists. Unfortunately, they lack a proper defense, so they can easily be taken out by a few powerful attacks. We hope Strikers get a buff in one of the future updates.

