Essential Rune Slayer End Game Tips

You braved Wayshire, you conquered the challenges of Ashenshire, and you’re getting close to that max level in Rune Slayer. The only problem is… the game at this point gets A LOT harder, you aren’t sure where to go, and everyone else but you seems to have things figured out. Don’t worry; we’ve been here too, and are here to help. Here’s what you should do in Rune Slayer during the end game.

Rune Slayer End Game Guide

I’ll guide you through the late game in Rune Slayer in no particular order. The tips below should definitely be on your to-do list as you reach the higher levels. Note that since Rune Slayer is going to be updated frequently, many of these may become irrelevant. We’ll do our best to tweak them as updates come out.

Visit Lakenshire

Gif by The Escapist

When you push past level 30 and have killed the Basilisk, it’s probably a good idea to head for the next (and currently final) town, Lakeshire. The only problem is that the game doesn’t really tell you how to get there.

Lakeshire is hidden between two cliffs just west of Ashenshire or Northwest of Wayshire. Follow our gif to learn how to get there from Wayshire. Lakeshire has its own job board, an Inn, and even one of the two factions you can join. Currently, it’s the final neutral zone in the game.

Don’t Fight Raid Bosses Until You Are Max Level

Image via Unofficial Rune Slayer Trello

Even though you’ll get Quests for the Dire Bear and Mother Spider pretty early on, you really shouldn’t do these until you hit max level. Before you ask, NO, it’s not because you’ll die in one hit to a boss, but because you won’t even get progress for killing the boss, let alone loot.

In order to get progress for killing a raid boss, you need to do enough damage to it, or heal your teammates enough. If you aren’t max level, you’re gonna have a really hard time achieving this. So save yourself the trouble and get to that max level before you start thinking about taking on these huge monsters. Speaking of that…

Join a Guild

We already mentioned this in our Ultimate Beginner’s Guide, but you really should join a guild. Not only will you have teammates who can help you out, but you’ll also get an easy way to take out the above-mentioned raid bosses. One thing Rune Slayer guilds like to do is server-hop until they find a server with one of the raid bosses. Then, they inform their guildies, and within minutes, they form a party and take out the boss. We’ve seen it, and we’ve done it, and it’s super effective.

Don’t Forget To Slot Runes

Screenshot by The Escapist

If your armor pieces have empty rune sockets, you are not fully using them. Don’t just wait for the best armor before you start slotting runes; do it now. The mobs around Lakeshire frequently drop runes, and these can significantly increase your damage and survivability if you slot them correctly.

If, on the other hand, you do have end-game armor, then consider visiting a trade board and looking for Greater Runes. These are extremely rare but extremely powerful, and they can boost several stats. Many guilds have a trade board, but the official Discord channel is also a great place to start trading.

Hodor is Your Friend

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you visit Bahlgar, climb on top of the hills in the area (it’s easier with a mount) and find the NPC, Hodor. He will have a repeatable quest where you will be tasked with killing a Hill-Troll and looting its head. The Hill troll is in that very same area, and spaws every 3-5 minutes. Looting it’s head, unfortunately, isn’t always guaranteed.

With that said, every time you bring Hodor a Troll head, you’ll get a random reward, and these include epic end-game armor. After turning in the Quest, it takes one hour before you can do it again, so make sure you do. But, in order to take out the Hill Troll, you need to remember the last, AND MOST IMPORTANT TIP, of this guide.

DO. EVERYTHING. IN. A. GROUP

Screenshot by The Escapist

We cannot stress this enough. Even though Rune Slayer is solo-friendly during the first two zones, it is absolutely PUNISHINGLY DIFFICULT if you try to do anything alone during the endgame. So, join a guild or a Discord group, say what you need to do, look for other players who need to do the same thing, and start adventuring together. Despite being a brand new Roblox game, Rune Slayer’s endgame is very akin to MMORPGs from the early 90s, where adventuring in a group was your only option. Sometimes, all you really need to progress is to find a group and just grind mobs until you hit that max level.

And there you have it. Enjoy Rune Slayer’s endgame (with friends). If you messed up your abilities, check out our guide on how to reset them. To stay up to date with all Rune Slayer content, check out the unofficial but accurate Trello board.

