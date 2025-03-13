When you get close to max level in Rune Slayer, there’s a very good chance you’ll want to fight against the Hill Troll. Not only is it a good source of XP, but it’s also a great place to grind some early endgame loot. The only problem is: where could such a giant Troll be hiding? In this guide, we’ll tell you How to find the Hill Troll in Rune Slayer.

Hill Troll location in Rune Slayer

The Hill troll is hidden in a cave on the side of the mountain in Bahlgar. There are several ways to reach this hill, but the easiest one is from the elevator in Lakeshire. Simply go down to Bahlgar, as you’d normally do if you wanted to fight Beastmen. Instead of jumping down where the Beastmen are, hug the wall of the mountain and keep going around it. Go past the two platinum deposits and look towards one of the sides of the mountain, and you might be able to see the entrance to the Troll cave. You need to jump into this opening (preferably on a mount) in order to reach it. It might sound complicated, but after doing it once, you should have no problem returning to the cave often. Check out our gif and see for yourself (we even walked in on a group of players fighting the Troll and ended up helping them).

Hill Troll – Strategy, Loot, and Quest

Now, even though the Hill Troll looks very dangerous, it’s one of the easier mini-bosses in Rune Slayer. In fact, you’ll likely need to fight him many times, so you’ll get used to his attack pattern.

First things first, do not fight the Hill Troll alone. Even though its attacks are predictable and dodgeable, definitely find a group (at least one more player). You shouldn’t have too much trouble because a lot of players like farming the Troll. Not to mention, after you beat it, it only takes 90 seconds for it to respawn.

The hill troll attacks with a giant pillar. Its attacks are slow but powerful. You can parry and block all of its attacks, except when it raises the pillar with both hands over its head, then you run because that attack stuns. Speaking of stuns, you’ll likely be able to stagger the Hill Troll if you do enough damage. If you play the Warrior Class, the Counter almost always stuns the Troll if executed correctly.

The Hill Troll can sometimes drop extremely rare equipment, but don’t expect this. Instead, farm Troll Hides and Troll Heads. Troll Hides are used for crafting some very decent endgame equipment. While it’s not the best, it should be good enough to get in fighting shape for some tougher bosses like the Mother Spider.

The Troll Head is actually a Quest item for the repeatable Hodor Quest. Every hour, you can give Hodor (who is near the cave) the Troll Head for a chance to get some random loot. You can actually get some really overpowered gear from Hodor, so if you’re farming the Hill Troll, you may as well accept this quest.

Can you tame the Hill Troll in Rune Slayer?

No, you cannot tame the Hill Troll in Rune Slayer, not even if you are playing as a Beast Tamer Archer. Even though it’s not considered a raid boss, the Hill Troll is still a mini-boss and would probably be too big, bulky, and inconvenient to follow you as a pet. We also suspect the Hill Troll is too big to even exit his own cave, but we digress. If you’re a Beast Tamer Archer, stick with the ol’ reliable Mud Crab.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun fighting the Hill Troll (over and over again), and we hope you get some sweet loot. If you need more help during the endgame, check out our Essential Rune Slayer End Game Tips.

