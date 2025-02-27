How to become a Berserker in Rune Slayer

If you picked the Warrior class in Rune Slayer and made it past level 25, you probably noticed the game got a lot more difficult. Areas like the Greatwood Forest and especially Greatwood Swamp are home to some incredibly tough monsters, and each battle might seem impossible without a group.

Thankfully, there is a solution: a subclass, and in the case of the Warrior, the Berserker is the way to go. Here’s how to unlock the Berserker Subclass in Rune Slayer.

How to unlock the Berserker subclass in Rune Slayer

To unlock the Berserker subclass, you need to reach level 30 with the Warrior class. Upon hitting level 30, you’ll get a choice to pick between three subclasses: Knight, Sword Master, and Berserker. Obviously, pick the third option.

Note: When you level up from level 29, DO NOT CHOSE TO ADD A CLASS BECAUSE IT WILL WASTE A LEVEL. We added a Priest class, so we had to gain another level (31) to unlock the Berserker.

Sword Masters get a few good abilities that let them dish out some extra damage, Knights are essentially tanks with high defensive abilities, and Berserkers… go berserk with their attacks, making them extremely deadly. Unless you’re constantly playing Rune Slayer with a group of friends, we highly recommend you pick the Berserker subclass.

What makes Berserkers special?

Berserkers are special because of their passive and active abilities. We’ll list them all below:

Rage – When you deal and take damage, you generate rage, which you can use to unleash some Berserker-specific abilities

– When you deal and take damage, you generate rage, which you can use to unleash some Berserker-specific abilities Blood Craze – When you kill an enemy, gain some rage and speed (useful when clearing out a lot of weaker enemies)

– When you kill an enemy, gain some rage and speed (useful when clearing out a lot of weaker enemies) Bloodlust – The less health you have, the more damage you deal, and the more health you recover as you damage mobs

– The less health you have, the more damage you deal, and the more health you recover as you damage mobs Blood Thirst – Do a powerful two-sweep attack that restores your health

But the most powerful ability of a Berserker is undoubtedly…

Enrage – Enter an enraged stance where your attack speed doubles, allowing you to deal damage twice as fast

With Enrage, you can simply activate it and deal more damage than you ever even dreamt of. We were able to win some really tough battles thanks to this ability (see gif above). Essentially, if you play your cards right, you’ll do super fast attacks and heal yourself at the same time.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun playing as a Berserker in Rune Slayer. If you need more help, check out our Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Rune Slayer, and to stay up to date with Rune Slayer, take a look at the unofficial but accurate Trello board.

