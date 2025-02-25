How to get better gear in Rune Slayer

Fighting monsters, finishing quests, and riding mounts, it’s all there in Rune Slayer, and it’s a lot of fun. But as you progress, you’ll need to face tougher challenges, and to do that, you’ll need two things: a higher character level and better gear. In this guide, we’ll be focusing on the latter. Here’s everything you need to know about getting better weapons and armor in Rune Slayer.

Recommended Videos

How to get new weapons and armor in Rune Slayer

There are a couple of ways to get shiny new gear in Rune Slayer:

You can loot them off enemies (stronger ones)

You can get them as quest rewards

but the most effective way is to:

Craft the gear yourself

While you likely won’t have the best gear with simple crafting, this is ultimately the best way to get stronger in Rune Slayer.

How to craft better weapons and armor in Rune Slayer

Gathering Tools in Rune Slayer

Screenshot by The Escapist

Before we begin, you’ll need a few of the following tools:

Pickaxe

Axe

Sickle

Depending on your class, you’ll need different materials to craft better gear. For example, Warriors craft better heavy armor using ores like Copper and Iron. Archers use Leather from animals, such as Small Leather or Medium Leather. Magicians and Priests use Cotton or Flax to craft better robes. Additionally, you’ll also need wood for most weapons and armor.

Our advice: Get each of the tools no matter which class you play. Many stronger weapons and armor will need ingredients from all of the sources, so having all tools on standby is great. Worst case scenario, you can sell your excess materials for extra coins, which always comes in handy.

Gif by The Escapist

To get all the tools, visit the local blacksmith (see gif above) and buy them. You don’t need to put them in your hotbar. As long as they are somewhere in your inventory, they will work. You should start by buying a Copper Pickaxe, a Copper Axe, and a Copper Sickle, but as you progress, you’ll need stronger tools, and the best way to get them is to simply craft them yourself.

How to gather crafting material in Rune Slayer

Once you have the tools, it’s time to gather the materials needed for crafting. Here’s how:

Ores – Enter mines, caves, or on top of hills to nodes sticking from the ground

– Enter mines, caves, or on top of hills to nodes sticking from the ground Wood – Almost every tree in the game can be chopped down. Just walk up to it and begin

– Almost every tree in the game can be chopped down. Just walk up to it and begin Cloth – Look for a plant (looks like three sticks) sticking out of the ground

– Look for a plant (looks like three sticks) sticking out of the ground Leather – Kill furry animals (Bears, Wolves, Deer, etc), and you might get it as a loot drop

– Kill furry animals (Bears, Wolves, Deer, etc), and you might get it as a loot drop Herbs – Can be in almost everywhere. You don’t need a tool.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Simply walk up to any of the above and press “E” to gather them. If, for some reason,n you can’t, it means you either don’t have the right tool in your inventory or your tool isn’t strong enough (you need an upgraded version).

Crafting new Armor and Weapons in Rune Slayer

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you have the materials, it’s time to craft. Head back to the Smithy and look for a crafting station inside. Walk up to it and interact. You’ll see all the tools, bags, accessories, armor, and weapons you can currently make. If you have all the materials, the recipe icon will be bright (otherwise, it will be dim). Simply select a recipe, and on the right side, pick “Craft”. The item will be placed in your hotbar or in your inventory. Press TAB to open your character equipment page and drag the item to the correct slot. Congrats, now you are more powerful.

How to turn Ore into Bars in Rune Slayer

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlike most other crafting materials, you’ll need to smelt Ore into Bars (for example, Copper Ore into Copper Bar) before you can use it for crafting. You can do this at the forge, which is just on the right of the Smithy (looks like a big oven). Simply interact with the forge and turn all your gathered Ores into Bars. If this is your first time doing it, you’ll unlock a bunch of new recipes.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun crafting better gear in Rune Slayer. If you need more help, check out our Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Rune Slayer, and if you still don’t have a Spider Pet, check out our guide on how to get one.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy