How to Reset Skills in Rune Slayer

In Rune Slayer, no matter which class you pick, you are given a bit of freedom to customize your skills. As you level, you get to customize your abilities so you do more damage, buff your stats, or even help your teammates. But what if you picked the wrong skill? What if you change your mind about a skill? We’ve all been there. Thankfully, there’s a way to reset your skills, and we’ll tell you how in this guide.

Recommended Videos

How to Reset Your Abilities in Rune Slayer

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

To reset your abilities, you need to buy and use a Rebirth Sigil. Simply hold out the Sigil, use it, confirm that you’re sure you want your class abilities to reset, and enjoy customizing your abilities again.

Now, to avoid any confusion, here’s what the Rebirth Sigil DOESN’T DO:

It doesn’t reset your main class level

It doesn’t reset your sub-class level

It doesn’t let you pick a different class (Level 30+)

(Level 30+) It doesn’t let you pick a different subclass (Level 30+)

(Level 30+) It doesn’t remove your scrolls

The Reset Sigil is purely for those abilities you upgraded and now want to reset back to their original form and upgrade them a different way. We used a Rebirth Sigil on our level 31 Berserker Warrior, and we only got to reset two abilities. We couldn’t change our second class (Priest), nor could we spec into a different Warrior subclass.

Where to Buy the Rebirth Sigil in Rune Slayer

Gif by The Escapist

You can buy a Rebirth Sigil from the Schoen The Mage (Wizard NPC) in Wayshire for 50 silver. He is located in the tower across the small stream next to the Guild in Wayshire. There’s no bridge leading there, so you’ll need to get your feet wet (check out the gif to see exactly where it is).

While you’re there, you can also buy a stat-boosting ring for 5 silver and even a random scroll for 20 silver. We recommend you get both if you can afford it.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun experimenting with your new abilities. If you need more help, check out our Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Rune Slayer, and to stay up to date, check out the unofficial but accurate Rune Slayer Trello board.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy