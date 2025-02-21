Rune Slayer Trello and Discord

Rune Slayer is Roblox’s newest much-anticipated RPG, which gives major MMORPG vibes and shows a lot of promise. Personally, we’ve been eagerly anticipating this release, and if you’re anything like us, you might want to get involved as much as possible. Here are two great sources of info if you want to be the first to know what’s going on with Rune Slayer.

Just like any Roblox game worth its salt, Rune Slayer has an official Discord channel, a Roblox group, and even an UNOFFICIAL Trello board. Here are the links:

The Discord is what you might expect from an upcoming Roblox game. It’s filled with eager players waiting to make their mark in this upcoming PvE and PvP-focused game. Some are already forming guilds, and the developers are keeping everyone on their toes with the announcements.

Screenshot by Rune Slayer Game

The Community Group doesn’t have much activity, and neither is the Rune Slayer Game page, which still shows the game as unavailable as of writing this. Rune Slayer has already had two failed launches, so many (us included) are hoping that this third one will be the real deal.

Finally, the unofficial Trello board is filled with information that players who were lucky enough to play the game early (and during the first two failed launches). The board definitely looks like it could have been made by the actual dev team, including things like:

Information about the game

Mechanics (various game mechanics like health, mana, hunger, and so on)

Races (the likelihood of rolling each race)

Classes (what they do, how hard they hit, etc.)

Sub Classes (only shows the levels required for each)

Weapons in the game

Scrolls, Tools, Armor, and (Food) Items you might encounter in the game

List of all NPCs, Mobs, Boss Mobs

Locations

Factions within the game

Regular, Lesser, and Greater Runes

Pets

It’s one thing to make an official Trello board, but it’s another to see passionate players put in the work to make one instead of the devs.

That’s all there is to it. Here’s hoping Rune Slayer’s third launch will be a success. If you need more info about the game, check out Rune Slayer: 10 Things to know before playing.

