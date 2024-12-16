Ryan Reynolds Keeps Pushing Back Against A Fourth Deadpool Movie

Ryan Reynolds has shared mixed feelings about a possible Deadpool 4, creating some doubt about what’s next for the series. After the huge success of Deadpool & Wolverine, which made over $1.3 billion globally and broke records on Disney+, people started wondering if there would be a fourth movie. However, Reynolds has recently said he has some concerns about it.

He called the idea of a fourth movie “repetitive and unnecessary,” implying that the concept may be getting old. This is different from what he said before when he was open to different possibilities, like doing a solo movie or joining in with other characters. Although he hasn’t completely ruled out coming back to the role, his doubts now show that he’s not as sure about it as he was before.

The actor shared his thoughts in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, expressing some concerns for a future Deadpool film.

The actor said, “Centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can’t really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn’t mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful.”

Although he didn’t completely say no, his comments indicate he might be feeling tired or unsure about it. This is different from what he said before when promoting Deadpool & Wolverine, where he suggested that more projects could happen.

Even though Reynolds has some doubts, it seems that Marvel Studios still wants to make another Deadpool movie, especially after the recent film did well at the box office. This shows they believe the character is still popular and can make money. The studio’s interest indicates they might try to convince Reynolds to go along with it.

Reynolds’ worries aren’t new in the world of big movies. Other actors have shared similar concerns about taking on demanding roles, both physically and creatively. This trend often leads to actors returning to their characters later on, so it’s possible that Reynolds’ current doubts might not last.

His concerns could be due to feeling worn out from previous projects or wanting a fresh take before stepping back into the role. The final choice will depend on whether Reynolds is interested and if Marvel Studios wants to move forward. The financial success of the last film will probably have a big impact on whether they decide to make a fourth movie.

