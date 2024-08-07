Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 Release Date Confirmed

Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 ended with the promise of a new mentor for Shin and Heisuke. With a new training arc just around the corner, it looks like more light will be shed on the Order’s history. So, when can we expect Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 to be released?

When Does Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 Come Out?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 178 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 18, 2024. Unfortunately, the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine that Sakamoto Days is published in will be going on a break the week of August 11, meaning there will be no new chapters for most titles. Here is a list of time zone-specific release dates for the chapter:

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

Sakamoto Days can be read online on the Viz Media website or the Shonen Jump app. While the latest chapters (including Chapter 178) can be read for free, the rest of Sakamoto Days requires a paid subscription.

What Happens in Sakamoto Days Chapter 177?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 177 featured an intense fight between Mr. Sakamoto and his former friend and co-founder of the Order, Kindaka. The character had been introduced quite a few chapters ago as one of the original members of the assassin group that Sakamoto belonged to. Kindaka awoke from a coma at the beginning of the chapter and, in order to pay off hefty medical bills, decided to go after Sakamoto’s high bounty award.

The humor of the chapter comes when Kindaka refuses to believe that Sakamoto is the legendary assassin due to his weight gain. A fight ensues between him, Sakamoto, Shin, and Heisuke before they eventually come to an understanding because of Sakamoto’s overwhelming strength. Eventually, the chapter ends with the tease that Sakamoto will recruit Kindaka to train Shin and Heisuke, something that will no doubt lead to some unorthodox training arc.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Sakamoto Days Chapter 178.

