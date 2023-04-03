Bandai Namco has directly released a 60-second trailer for the Sand Land anime movie, in addition to detailing the Japanese voice cast for this adaptation of the Akira Toriyama manga. Sand Land was a manga Toriyama created between May and August 2000, about five years after the completion of his legendary Dragon Ball manga. The manga is basically a story about demons trying to find a new water supply for a very thirsty world, and action-packed shenanigans ensue. With a creator as talented as Toriyama, that’s as much of a premise as a story needed.

The Japanese cast and staff for the Sand Land anime are as follows, with assistance from our sister site Siliconera:

Beezelbub: Mutsumi Tamura

Mutsumi Tamura General Are: Satoshi Tsuruoka

Satoshi Tsuruoka General Zeu: Nobuo Tobita

Nobuo Tobita Rao: Kazuhiro Yamaji

Kazuhiro Yamaji Thief: Cho

Cho Director: Toshihisa Yokoshima

Toshihisa Yokoshima Direction Adviser: Hiroshi Koujina

Hiroshi Koujina Script: Hayashi Mori

Hayashi Mori Sound Supervision: Yoshikazu Iwanami

Yoshikazu Iwanami Music: Yugo Kanno

The glimpses of action in the Sand Land trailer are pretty great, making it a nice companion piece to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that released last year. More unannounced Sand Land projects are in the works at Bandai Namco as well, potentially including a video game. You can also keep finding Akira Toriyama’s art in the Dragon Quest franchise, with Dragon Quest XII in the works and Dragon Quest III 2D-HD Remake expected to launch hopefully before the heat death of the universe.