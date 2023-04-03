Bandai Namco has directly released a 60-second trailer for the Sand Land anime movie, in addition to detailing the Japanese voice cast for this adaptation of the Akira Toriyama manga. Sand Land was a manga Toriyama created between May and August 2000, about five years after the completion of his legendary Dragon Ball manga. The manga is basically a story about demons trying to find a new water supply for a very thirsty world, and action-packed shenanigans ensue. With a creator as talented as Toriyama, that’s as much of a premise as a story needed.
The Japanese cast and staff for the Sand Land anime are as follows, with assistance from our sister site Siliconera:
- Beezelbub: Mutsumi Tamura
- General Are: Satoshi Tsuruoka
- General Zeu: Nobuo Tobita
- Rao: Kazuhiro Yamaji
- Thief: Cho
- Director: Toshihisa Yokoshima
- Direction Adviser: Hiroshi Koujina
- Script: Hayashi Mori
- Sound Supervision: Yoshikazu Iwanami
- Music: Yugo Kanno
The glimpses of action in the Sand Land trailer are pretty great, making it a nice companion piece to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that released last year. More unannounced Sand Land projects are in the works at Bandai Namco as well, potentially including a video game. You can also keep finding Akira Toriyama’s art in the Dragon Quest franchise, with Dragon Quest XII in the works and Dragon Quest III 2D-HD Remake expected to launch hopefully before the heat death of the universe.