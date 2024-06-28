Scythe Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 28, 2024 Added a new code!

In this simulator, you have to click the screen to increase your strength. Equipping pets makes your training more efficient, but you need Gems to purchase them. Luckily, Scythe Simulator codes give you free pets and other useful freebies that will help you become stronger more easily!

All Scythe Simulator Codes List

Working Scythe Simulator Codes

scythesim30259: Use for the Wumpus Pet (New)

Expired Scythe Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Scythe Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Scythe Simulator

Redeeming Scythe Simulator codes is super simple if you follow our instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Scythe Simulator on Roblox. Click the Free Pet icon at the bottom of the screen. Insert the code into the Enter Code… field. Click on Redeem! to claim freebies.

