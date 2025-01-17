Who Does Keanu Reeves Play in Severance Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Severance Season 2, Episode 1, “Hello, Ms. Cobel.”

Did you catch Keanu Reeves’ uncredited cameo in Severance‘s latest installment? If not, read on to find out who the Hollywood icon plays in Severance Season 2, Episode 1!

Keanu Reeves’ Severance Season 2 Role, Explained

Keanu Reeves’ brief guest appearance in Severance Season 2 comes in the second half of Episode 1, “Hello, Ms. Cobel,” during the scene in Lumon Industries’ overhauled Break Room. Here, Mr. Milchick screens a corporate video for Mark Scout, Helly Riggs, Dylan George, and Irving Bailiff, narrated by an anthropomorphized claymation incarnation of the Lumon building itself. And the voice of this cutesy character? That’d be Keanu Reeves.

Now, as we mentioned above, Reeves isn’t listed in Severance Season 2, Episode 1’s credits. But anyone with a good ear for voices will instantly recognize the John Wick star’s distinctive pipes. Plus, Severance creator and showrunner Dan Erickson’s recent, playful denial of Reeves’ involvement in Season 2 – Erickson jokingly feigned not knowing who the world-famous actor was – all but confirms it’s him the role.

It wouldn’t be the first time Severance slipped in an A-lister cameo, either. One of the show’s directors, Ben Stiller, supplied the animated Kier Eagan’s voice in Season 1.

Are There Any Other New, Big Name Actors in Severance Season 2?

Yes, aside from Keanu Reeves, Severance Season 2 features several other in-demand performers (albeit none quite on the same level of stardom). In Episode 1 alone, we get Arrested Development veteran Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y., one of Mark’s replacement MDR teammates. Comedy fans will also clock Sarah Sherman (AKA Sarah Squirm) as another claymation character in the Lumon video.

The second season’s later entries have at least one more familiar face lined up, too. English actor Gwendoline Christie – best known for Game of Thrones and the Star Wars sequel trilogy – is officially locked in to show up at some point in proceedings.

Severance Season 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping Fridays.

