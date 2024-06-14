Shin Megami Tensei V: How to Respec (SMT V)

It’s easy to make some mistakes when building your character in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Here’s how to respec your stats in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V).

Recommended Videos

How to Reset Your Stats in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

The Nahobino can reset its allocated points at any time by using the New Testament Table, an item exclusive to the Vengeance release. You can use it directly from your inventory to immediately get the chance to reallocate your spent points. You get one naturally during your progression in the Minato Ward of Da’at, but others can be obtained later in the game.

Using the Tablet opens the status screen as if you just leveled up, but you can instead choose to allocate all of your points once again as you see fit. Points obtained from Aogami conversations inside the Demon Haunts and other sources are also included here, so you should receive a varying amount of points according to how many conversations you had, plus the natural points you get from leveling up.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll have plenty of base stats which always grow regardless of how you distribute your points, and they tend to be quite balanced. You can start to focus on a specific type of build and stats to customize your Nahobino to your likings.

You can keep respecing, as long as you have extra New Testament Tablets to spare. As the Nahobino has plenty of unique skills available to them, both physical and magical builds will do great on them. Or you can make your Nahobino a powerful supporter while your Demons do the dirty work. Anything goes as long as you’re strong enough to overcome your challenges.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy