An image of an ethereal blue entity called The Voice in Avowed as part of an article on whether or not you should accept its offer of power.
Guides
Should You Accept or Reject The Voice's Offer in Avowed

Liam Nolan
Published: Feb 13, 2025 04:39 pm

After rescuing the Ambassador early on in Avowed — and defeating a truly wild bear boss — as part of the “Message from Afar” quest, you’ll be given the option to reject or accept an offer from a mysterious voice that you’ve been hearing. Here’s what you need to know.

Should You Accept or Reject The Voice’s Power in Avowed

The initial conversation with The Voice will revolve around just what to do with something that’s injured and/or infected, helping the player to articulate their philosophy on some of the game’s themes. The Voice will then offer you the chance to get a power from it, in exchange for a favor later on. Seeing as you don’t know anything about the Voice, it’s definitely a hard choice to make.

In the end, you should probably choose to accept the Voice’s power in Avowed.

What Happens If You Reject The Voice’s Power

An image from Avowed showing the description for Godlike's Will as part of a guide on whether or not you should accept the Voice's offer of power.

If you reject the Voice’s offer of power in Avowed, you’ll unlock a Godlike Ability called “Godlike’s Will,” which will give you a bonus ability point to use in the Fighter, Ranger, or Wizard Ability Trees. This isn’t necessarily a bad choice, as it’s nice to get another ability point, but at the end of the day, it’s absolutely not the best choice.

What Happens If You Accept the Voice’s Power

An image from Avowed showing the description for Dream Touch as part of a guide on whether or not you should accept the Voice's offer of power.

If you accept the Voice’s power in Avowed, you’ll get the “Dream Touch” Godlike Ability, which allows you to heal and revive nearby allies while also dealing damage over time to Delemgan, Dreamthralls, and Vessels. The ability costs 30 Essence to use and has a 90 second cooldown. The Voice’s power is, frankly, transparently superior, especially since you won’t have any other opportunity to get it in the game.

Does the Choice Have Any Long-Term Ramifications?

Obviously any time you’re making a choice in a game like Avowed, you’re going to wonder if it has any sort of long-term ramifications. At the time of writing, and without going into spoilers, I’ve seen no evidence that accepting or rejecting the Voice’s offer has any major effect in and of itself on how Avowed unfolds, as it’s part of a larger relationship with the entity. That being said, I’ll update this guide if I find out that I’m wrong.

And that’s whether you should accept the Voice’s power in Avowed.

Avowed is available now.

Avowed
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan has been the Managing Editor at The Escapist since August 2023, during which time he's covered Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Starfield, and several other major releases. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling.