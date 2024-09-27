Should You Banish, Seek Reconciliation, or Enforce Order in Frostpunk 2?

At the start of Chapter 5, there will be an assassination in the council incident. Now, you have to make a choice to either banish, seek reconciliation, or enforce order to keep the peace in Frostpunk 2.

What Is the Best Decision in Assassination in the Council Choice in Frostpunk 2?

Regardless of your decision to side with the Pilgrims or the Stalwarts, one group will end up lashing out during Chapter 5 in Frostpunk 2. Everything culminates in an incident where a member of the group attacks an officer from another faction. As the steward, it will be your job to handle this matter.

The game offers you three choices: banish, seek reconciliation, or enforce order. Each of these options will give you a different set of objectives that you must complete. Here are the details.

Banish Opposing Faction

If you opt to banish the opposing faction in Frostpunk 2, then you must create a separate colony in Windward Moor. This area is not ideal for building a settlement, so you have to prepare a lot of things for the opposing faction to survive.

Besides managing the new colony, you still have to stop various riots that will break out in your city. To do that, you can perform several community actions. Just click on the District with the red icon and press on the small round buttons. The game will tell you the pros and cons of each action, so pick based on your situation.

Besides constructing various Districts in Windward Moor, you also need to build a Windshield in the Central District. This will require 30,000 Materials in the Stockpile Hub. Once that’s done, you can transfer the ownership of the colony to the opposing faction and say goodbye. Sadly, no matter how much you try to prepare Windward Moor, the banished group will struggle, and you will have a bittersweet ending.

Seek Reconciliation

The second option is to seek reconciliation between the two opposing factions in Chapter 5. This is not an easy task since they have opposing views on how the city should move forward. You will need to make everyone agree to sign the Peace Accord.

This is easier said than done since you have to get rid of radical laws and regulations that you’ve passed in previous chapters. After that’s done, you also need to negotiate with the factions in your city. Just click their profile and press the “Negotiate Peace Agreement” option to progress the quest.

This path is the longest one since you have to appease both groups. Besides repealing laws, you may need to demolish districts or research new ideas. Either way, you have to make everyone happy before you can read the happy ending.

Enforce Order

The last route you can choose in Frostpunk 2 is to enforce order. This is arguably the most brutal since you are becoming a dictator by stepping up to be the next captain. You will need to access the Captain’s Authority under the Rule section in the Council.

While you are still playing nice with your citizens on the previous two paths, nobody can demand anything from you on this route. You will rule with an iron fist and thus require a strong military power. If you want to go down this path, ensure you have 45 Guard Teams to enforce your will.

At the end of this route, you can also construct an enclave where you can throw dissidents. While this sounds the most straightforward, this decision won’t offer a happy ending.

Frostpunk 2 is available now for PC.

