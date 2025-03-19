After spending years fighting against Ghouls, Fallout 76 is allowing players to see how the other side lives. A new questline is available in the popular game, but players have to decide whether it’s something they actually want to do. So, should you become a Ghoul in Fallout 76?

Recommended Videos

How To Become a Ghoul in Fallout 76

To become a Ghoul in Fallout 76, you must be at least level 50 and accept the “Leap of Faith” questline. Shortly after you do, you travel to the Savage Divide and meet some characters who will help you start your new life. It’s a pretty simple process, but there are pros and cons to turning into a Ghoul.

Pros of Becoming a Ghoul in Fallout 76

If you become a Ghoul, you gain access to new abilities, such as Feral and Glow. For the former, your meter starts out at 100% and drops over time. However, you can raise your Feral meter back up by consuming Chems. Here’s everything the Feral meter offers in Fallout 76:

Above 80%: you gain +3 Strength, +3 Endurance, +30 Max HP

Above 60%: you gain +15 Max HP

Above 40%: you lose -1 Endurance and -5 Max HP

Above 20%: you lose -3 Endurance, -15 Max HP, -10 Max AP

At 0%: you gain +150% Melee Damage, and lose -5 Endurance, -99 Charisma, -30 Max HP, -20 Max AP, -300% Hip-fire Gun Accuracy & V.A.T.S. Accuracy.

As for the Glow ability, your maximum health increases, and you’re also able to heal from damage taken. All you have to do to take advantage of it is do everything you’re usually not supposed to, such as eating bad food and wandering in irradiated environments.

There are also a whole host of new Perk cards that Ghouls can take advantage of. They can be used in addition to the usual human Perk cards, making them very desirable upgrades. And you don’t even have to worry about catching diseases or eating regular food while exploring.

Related: How to Find Vault 63 in Fallout 76: An Unlikely Invitation Guide

Cons of Becoming a Ghoul in Fallout 76

Of course, it’s not all smooth sailing for Ghouls. Taking part in the “Leap of Faith” questline will make it so some factions have beef with you. If you’ve been playing the game long enough, you know that’s not something to scoff at, as being on the wrong side can lead to all kinds of problems, including being unable to finish quests. You also lose Charisma while being a Ghoul, which means most conversations won’t be fun.

It’s important to keep in mind, though, that Fallout 76 provides a way to get around these issues. Jaye Vo, a new NPC that’s part of the “Leap of Faith” questline will provide you with disguises so you can continue with missions and avoid unnecessary fights.

Should You Become a Ghoul in Fallout 76?

Despite those drawbacks, Fallout 76 makes being a Ghoul too good of an opportunity to pass up. There are just too many exciting features. And even if you decide later that you’d rather go back to normal, you can do so from the Character screen. Just keep in mind that you won’t be able to finish the “Leap of Faith” questline if you do. You will have the opportunity to turn into a Ghoul again once the questline is done, though, and all it will cost is 1,000 Atoms.

So, with all that information in your back pocket, it’s time to head out into the Savage Divide to start wreaking havoc with your new form.

And that’s whether you should become a Ghoul in Fallout 76. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether the Bethesda game is still worth playing.

Fallout 76 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy