Should You Buy an Invite to Gorak’s Suite in Star Wars Outlaws?

Dan Wenerowicz
Published: Aug 26, 2024 06:15 pm

Numerous objectives in Star Wars Outlaws can be completed in multiple ways, and when you try to enter Gorak’s Suite, you have the option to buy an invite. This guide will cover whether you should make the purchase and what an alternative can be.

Should You Buy the Invite to Gorak’s Suite in Star Wars Outlaws?

The answer is no, you should not buy the invite to Gorak’s Suite. There are some cases where spending some Credits to skip a step can save you a ton of time and effort. In this case, you aren’t saving much time at all. When you enter the club below the suite, there is an entrance on the left side of the room that leads to a balcony. If you look close enough, there is an alternate route you can use outside that leads to a vent. Regardless of your choices, you need to use a vent to reach the suite.

Spending Credits really only saves you about one minute of effort, which just isn’t worth it. However, you can buy the invite to Gorak’s Suite for 50 Credits. Compared to some of the other items in Star Wars Outlaws, 50 Credits can be thrown around by any lowly scoundrel. Even having Nix steal from some of the guards in the club can quickly get to the 50 Credits needed. Then you can head back to the club entrance to go grab the invite.

If you decide you don’t need to save any currency for a Blaster Upgrade, then the invite does simplify the mission. Take the VIP access worth 50 credits and head over to the marked door in the club. Your access will allow you to get through until you reach a vent. Walk through the vent until you reach a room with a door that needs to be picked. There isn’t much beyond this to reach Gorak’s Suite, but if you’re having trouble, you can always change the difficulty of lockpicking as well. Outlaws really is a game of options.

Star Wars Outlaws is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Star Wars Outlaws
