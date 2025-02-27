Should You Choose Switch Axe or Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Ah yes, the age old question. Doesn’t matter which Monster Hunter game you’re playing, both these weapons will always spark that same debate. If you’re trying to decide between the Switch Axe and Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds, here’s what you need to know.

Is the Switch Axe or Charge Blade Better in Monster Hunter Wilds?

It’s impossible to say that one weapon is definitively better than the other in Monster Hunter Wilds. Both are extremely solid choices, but even though they look similar, they do cater to completely different play styles.

To cut straight to the chase, if you want more defensive capabilities, go with the Charge Blade. It comes with a shield, allowing you to defend and tank oncoming hits.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more fluid attack pattern, go with the Switch Axe. You can’t defend with it, but you do get little hops that help you to evade attacks. Not only that, it’s much easier to switch between the Axe and Sword variations with the Switch Axe and chain combos together as compared to the Charge Blade.

Why Charge Blade?

Simply put, the Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds gives you more defensive capabilities. You can play it in sword and board mode, and things should be pretty easy.

The main point of using Charge Blade is to literally charge up your weapon by landing hits in Sword mode, then switching over to Axe mode to unleash a really powerful attack. This can be very satisfying, as you’ll feel like you’re building up to a crescendo in the fight.

Why Switch Axe?

The Switch Axe combos feel much more fluid and versatile in comparison. Unlike the Charge Blade, you’re encouraged to switch between Sword and Axe modes more often in combat. You don’t need to charge up the Axe, and being able to utilize both forms makes for more enjoyable combos and versatility, allowing you to target monster parts more effectively.

Personally, I went with the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds. Not being beholden to a specific play pattern and being able to freestyle combos was a huge plus for me. Besides, while the shield of the Charge Blade can be handy, I’m more comfortable with dodging out of the way than blocking.

Hopefully that answers the question of whether you should pick the Switch Axe or Charge Blade in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

