Should You Choose the Miller or the Blacksmith in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Feb 10, 2025 08:21 pm

Wedding Crashers is the first major main quest you’ll need to complete in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and there are two ways of tackling it. If you’re wondering whether you should pick the miller or the blacksmith in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here’s what you need to know.

Picking the Blacksmith in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The blacksmith route is considered the more traditional option in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Choosing to work with Radovan will give you the tutorial for blacksmithing, which makes it easier for you to learn new recipes and craft weapons and armor for yourself.

You also gain access to the sharpening wheel and forge, which means that you can repair your gear and increase durability anytime you want.

Picking the Miller in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

On the other hand, the miller quests are more focused on lockpicking, sneaking, and thievery. If you’re looking for a more thief-like play style, then you’ll definitely want to work with the miller. It’s worth pointing out that the lockpicking mini-game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is still incredibly frustrating, so being able to practice it as much as you want can be very helpful.

Should You Pick the Blacksmith or the Miller?

The answer is, why not both? You’ll get three different quests for both the blacksmith and miller, though you can only show up at the wedding with one of them. To get the full experience, do two quests each for the blacksmith and the miller so that you can get all the tutorials you need, then pick one and do the third and final quest for them to lock in your decision.

Even if you only pick one, both characters will offer Henry a place to sleep, making for easier exploration.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether to pick the blacksmith or the miller in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
