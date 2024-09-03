Should You Climb or Cross the Fence in The Casting of Frank Stone, Chapter 5?

At the start of Chapter 5 of The Casting of Frank Stone, you’ll need to choose to climb a fence but risk getting caught by Sam Greene, or cross an iffy path but stay further out of sight. Which option should you choose?

Which Route Should You Pick in Frank Stone?

As Robert Frost once said in “The Road Not Taken,” “two roads diverged in a yellow wood, and sorry I could not travel both.” You’ll need to choose the path that you would like to follow, and I’m here to help you choose if you should jump the fence or cross the path in The Casting of Frank Stone.

If You Take the Path in the Casting of Frank Stone

If you decide to cross through the long path, you’ll first need to jump across the bridge. There is no QTE or anything here, so you won’t need to worry about falling to your doom. After crossing, you’ll head underneath a tree branch, and Chris will stop for a moment and look behind her as the camera cuts to something in the woods, watching where they’re walking. What could this be?

As you’re walking, you’ll have the chance to Chat with the group, spitballing ideas for new movies that you could work on together. Eventually, you’ll come across a beam that you’ll need to cross, using the analog stick to keep your balance so you don’t fall in. You’ll eventually make your way to a large storm drain, which is blocked by a pallet. You’ll push this aside and head into a new section of the steel mill.

If You Climb the Fence in The Casting of Frank Stone

If you decide to climb the fence, it will appear that you can get inside the old steel mill with no issues. No Sam in sight. Until he decides to show up, and it’s time to scatter before you get caught trying to sneak in to finish filming the horror movie of the century.

After a brief moment that will have you holding your breath in fear of being captured by Sam, he’ll leave the area and give you a chance to push forward. You’ll be back in control of Chris again as you climb up onto a platform with a large grate at the end. Pushing the pallet aside, you climb inside and continue with the story. However, something is watching you as you head inside, so be prepared for anything. You might also want to keep your eyes peeled for The Wraith Rellik.

Which Path Should You Take in Chapter 5?

In this instance, I would recommend crossing instead of climbing in Frank Stone, as it allows you to chat with your fellow film-making pals and get to know them a little better and also offers a bit more intractability throughout the adventure. It’s a little longer, sure, but the real adventure is the friends we made along the way… or something like that.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

