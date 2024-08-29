Should You Finish the Job or Double Cross the Hutts in Star Wars Outlaws?

Scoundrels in the criminal underworld are always picking new sides, and in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to pick between finishing the job or double crossing the Hutts. Here’s what both choices will net you.

Should You Double Cross the Hutts or Finish the Job in Star Wars Outlaws?

You should absolutely double cross the Hutts during the Sabotage mission. When you finally enter the Operations facility and you secure the list, your point of contact from the Crimson Dawn appears behind you. They want you to give them the list instead of returning it to the Hutts, which is the faction that gave you the mission in the first place. Of course, it’s not totally a suggestion because you can clearly see both characters reaching for their blasters as you make a decision. I chose to double cross the Hutts and it worked out surprisingly well for everyone involved.

What Happens if You Double Cross the Hutts?

If you give the list to the Crimson Dawn, your reputation with them will shoot way up, and you can expect a reward after the mission ends. In the meantime, you still need to sabotage the base. You can rig the explosives and finish the rest of the job. Even without the list, Kay can head over to the Hutt contact and claim half the expected reward. This even translates to some reputation gained for the Hutt Cartel. Unless you just really love the Hutts, this is a winning situation for everyone involved.

What Happens if You Finish the Job?

Those of you who hate the Crimson Dawn can choose to finish the job and keep the list. However, this might lead to a shootout and some lost reputation with the Crimson Dawn. The Hutts will be much happier with your job and you’ll get a full payment from them with much more favor. But you also lose more on the other side in the process. Overall, double crossing the Hutts seems like the more lucrative move for Kay. Either way, it beats helping Gorak and his plans.

Star Wars Outlaws is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox.

