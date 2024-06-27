Should You Give the Dragon Priestess Thiollier’s Concoction in Elden Ring?

The Dragon Communion Priestess wants only one thing: for you to kill Bayle. But should you give the Dragon Communion Priestess Thiollier’s Concoction in Elden Ring?

Should you give the Dragon Communion Priestess Thiollier’s Concoction?

The Dragon Communion Priestess is an Ancient Dragon who lives in service of Dragonlord Placidusax, a dragon you may or may not have killed in the main game. And if you find her at night, you’ll find her speaking to him, dedicating her solace to him so that he can sleep. But if you speak to her, you’ll be given a prompt asking if you want to give the Dragon Communion Priestess Thiollier’s Concoction in Elden Ring.

And the answer depends on what rewards you want. If you don’t give the Dragon Communion Priestess Thiollier’s Concoction and instead fight and kill Bayle normally, you’ll receive the following rewards:

Priestess Heart

Flowerstone Gavel

The Priestess Heart will give you access to Dragon Form. Using it requires you to take off all your armor, then activating it causes your character model to change. You’ll receive a 20% damage boost to all Dragon Cult Incantations and the form itself will last 60 seconds.

Flowerstone Gavel is a hammer weapon with a base physical damage of 121 that scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane. It comes with the Flower Dragonbolt skill, which calls down lightning of the ancient dragons to strike a target, dealing lightning damage. This skill can be charged to increase its power.

Screenshots by The Escapist

If you give the Dragon Communion Priestess Thiollier’s Concoction in Elden Ring, she’ll fall asleep and be cast aside by Lord Placidusax. You’ll then have to kill Bayle and return to her to receive the Dragonbolt of Florissax Incantation. You’ll then need to confess to her that you put her to sleep for her to give you the Ancient Dragon Florissax Spirit Ashes.

Dragonbolt of Florissax is an incantation that requires 52 faith and calls down red lightning to bolster oneself and nearby allies. She’ll put herself in your service and you can collect the Ancient Dragon Florissax Spirit Ashes.

Spirit Ashes is the best option for those who don’t run Dragon Cult incantations or use hammers. But morally, it’s pretty questionable, as the Dragon Communion Priestess is absolutely distraught about having fallen asleep.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available now.

