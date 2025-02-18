Should You Give the Splinter of Eothas Relic to Sargamis in Avowed?

Whether to give Sargamis his Spinter of Eothas is one of Avowed‘s first big choices with wildly different outcomes depending on your decision. There’s a bad ending, a worse one, and an outcome that’s actually kind of good. This Avowed guide explains what happens if you give Sargamis Eothas’ Splinter.

Recommended Videos

What Happens If You Don’t Give the Splinter of Eothas to Sargamis in Avowed?

The conversation with Sargamis makes it seem pretty evident that denying him his splinter will lead to an unpleasant end, and it turns out that wasn’t just bluster on Sargamis’ part. If you flat refuse to hand over the splinter, Sargamis fights you for it. Avowed treats him like an optional boss character, with a proper name and a large health bar, and he’s one of the more challenging encounters early in the game.

Sargamis summons two spirit creatures to aid him in battle, though these tend to target Kai and ignore you. He also uses thrusting attacks with his sword that let him cover a great deal of distance in a single, swift movement. He’s prone to being frozen, though, so consider equipping ice spells to slow him down.

You get the Last Light of Day mace for defeating Sargamis, a unique-class weapon with enchantments that restore three percent of your health when you defeat an enemy and add 10 percent bonus fire damage to your attacks.

What Happens If You Give the Splinter of Eothas to Sargamis in Avowed?

You have two choices for what to do after agreeing to give the Splinter to Sargamis – well, three technically, as you can change your mind, which causes Sargamis to attack you. The first option is persuading him to put himself in the statue, which will kill him and give you the Last Light of Day. The second is to offer yourself to the statue, a choice that comes with another split path.

Stand in the circle as Sargamis directs and wait for him to activate the machine. You’ll die, but you also earn the “Get In The Statue, Envoy” achievement. Reloading Avowed starts you back at the point where Sargamis tells you to stand in the circle.

When Sargamis tells you to stand still, leave the circle. He’ll fly into a rage and attack you.

Related: Where To Find Woedica’s Inheritance Treasure Map in Avowed

How To Finish Dawntreader Without Killing Sargamis in Avowed

The best way to handle the Splinter of Eothas situation is to convince Sargamis that his plan won’t work, though it takes some extra effort. You need an Intellect stat of 4 or higher for these options to be available. Check out our Avowed respec guide if you need to shuffle your attribute points around. Put the Splinter in the statue before talking to Sargamis, activate the machine, and then speak with Sargamis after it fails. Convince him that his plan will fail, and he’ll abandon the idea.

In our experience, the Court Augur and Arcane Scholar background options are the ones you need to choose to start this path, though each background may have a unique choice that functions the same. From there, keep pushing Sargamis toward the realization that Eothas is gone, but don’t choose the intellect option about live soul transfer.

Once Sargamis leaves, decide whether to let the voice use the statue or destroy the statue yourself. Then, find Sargamis in his quarters and speak with him. You’ll finish this part of the Dawntreader quest and gain more experience than you would if you fought him or gave the Splinter over.

And that’s whether you should give the Splinter of Eothas relic to Sargamis in Avowed. And if you’re just getting started in Obsidian’s new RPG, head over to our Avowed beginner’s guide for some handy tips.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy