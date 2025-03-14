MLB The Show 25 is here, which means a brand-new Road to the Show is available. It’s a mode that lets players live out their dream of being a major league player. But should you go to college or go pro in MLB The Show 25 Road to the Show?

Should You Choose College or the Big Leagues in MLB The Show 25 Road to the Show?

Unlike previous versions of Road to the Show, the one in MLB The Show 25 puts you in the shoes of a high school player who’s gearing up to make a big decision. You have scouts from major colleges all across the country looking at you, as well as major league ballclubs. However, you can only pick one path at the end of the day.

It all starts at the end of your time in high school, with your team gearing up for a state title run. Whether you win or lose, scouts will be at the games to talk to you about your future. In between games, you’ll learn more about your upcoming choice, including all of the teams looking to draft you. Based on your performance in your high school games and the MLB Combine, which you should attend, your draft stock will go up, as will the number of schools looking to recruit you.

Following the MLB Combine, you commit to a school and the draft takes place, and even if you don’t intend to go pro, a team will pick you. This is where the choice happens, and MLB The Show 25 lays out the choices pretty well. Here are the options The Escapist received after getting drafted:

If I Go Pro Receive signing bonus of 5 Tokens Reduced chance of being fast-tracked to the Major Leagues Begin pro career as an 18-year-old

If I Go To College Receive all benefits of LSU’s official offer Pursue being the #1 overall pick in a future MLB Draft Begin pro career as a 21-year-old after college career is completed



At this point, it really comes down to personal preference. If you’re someone who slummed it down in the minor leagues for season after season in previous years, trying out college might be the move. After all, going #1 overall is a massive accomplishment, and it’ll feel very different coming in as a more developed player. However, college isn’t for everyone, and you may enjoy all the work it takes to get to the majors after starting at the bottom.

The Escapist decided to head to college, mostly because the chance at going #1 overall was too good to pass up and the experience sounded fun. It also doesn’t hurt that you don’t stay in college very long, with the game skipping right to your third year during a championship run. So, by heading to school, you can get the best of both worlds, and you don’t even spend all that much time away from professional baseball.

And that’s whether you should go to college or go pro in MLB The Show 25 Road to the Show. And if you’re looking for more, here are the best pitching settings for the new sports game.

MLB The Show 25 is now in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

