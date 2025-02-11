Should You Help Prochek or Olbram in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? (Mice & Frogs Quest Guide)

Early on in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you’ll be able to take on side quests in two different settlements, pitting you against one or the other. If you’re wondering whether you should help Prochek or Olbram in the Mice or Frogs quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Can You Help Both Prochek and Olbram in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

The people of Tachov and Zhelejov hate each other in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but the good news is that it’s actually possible to do majority of the quests for both Prochek and Olbram if you play your cards right. This allows you to get as much backstory as possible from the two settlements, and while it’s not possible to reach a favorable outcome for both sides, it does at least let you see more of what the game has to offer.

Should You Choose Prochek or Olbram in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

On the other hand, if you really only want to pick one side, there’s really no difference in either choice. Both men want to sabotage each other, and it just comes down to which task you think is funnies.

Olbram wants you to steal the Zhelejov maypole, which requires you to sneak towards it at night and lure the guard away. Prochek wants you to paint Olbram’s bull blue, which requires you to get a recipe from Radovan, as well as some dye from the tailor.

In terms of difficulty, I’d say that Prochek’s task is a little harder, especially if you’re doing these quests early on. You might not have enough groschen or high enough Speech to be able to navigate through some of their dialogue checks, and it might be easier to side with Olbram instead.

Regardless of what you choose, I’ll go over both questlines in more detail below.

How to Start Mice for Prochek in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

You can start the Mice quest just by speaking with Prochek in Tachov. If you can’t find him, just go to the local inn and speak with the innkeep. That’s the guy you’re looking for.

Get the Dye and Lullaby Potion

After speaking with Prochek, head to Troskowitz and speak with Bartoshek the tailor to purchase the dye.

For the Lullaby Potion, you’ll need to either work for Radovan as an apprentice blacksmith in Tachov or try to charm it out of him. The recipe requires oil, poppy, and thistle. The two herbs can be picked from the little garden right outside the apothecary in Troskowitz.

Once you’ve brewed the potion, go to Zhelejov and pour it into the bull’s trough. Once the bull falls asleep, move towards it and interact with it to start painting on it.

At this point, you can return to Prochek to tell the task has been completed. You can also speak with Olbram to start the Frogs side quest, and help him get revenge on Tachov.

How to Start Frogs for Olbram in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can find Old Olbram in Zhelejov near the meadow, and agree to bring him the maypole to start the Frogs side quest. This will task you with stealing the Tachov maypole at night.

Steal the Maypole

Head to Tachov in the evening, then walk towards the maypole slowly. You’ll find Henrik standing guard there, and you can knock him out, but you can also charm him if you have high enough Speech.

Speak with Henrik and ask him about Manka, and you’ll be able to persuade him to let you set up a secret date for the both of them while you keep watch over the maypole. Speak with Manka back at the inn to tell her about the date, then come back to Henrik. Once Henrik leaves, climb up the maypole and chop it down.

Return to Olbram to tell him the job is done, and he’ll praise you and ask you to do one more thing for him. This time, he’ll ask you to chase the sheep out of the pasture in Tachov, and also hand you a digestive potion to be given to Alshik.

At this point, you can either see the quest through, or tell Prochek about Olbram’s plan to end both quests and put an end to the silly shenanigans.

And that’s everything you need to know about Prochek, Olbram, and the Mice and Frogs quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including whether you should kill Jakesh, and the best perks to get first.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy