Should You Help the Miners in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? (Post Scriptum Quest Guide)

There are a lot of choices to be made in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, especially as you work your way through the main and side quests. If you’re wondering whether you should help the miners during the Post Scriptum quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here’s what you need to know.

How to Start Post Scriptum in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First things first. Post Scriptum is a side quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that you can take on once you arrive in the Kuttenberg region. Head to the tavern just west of Kutternberg city itself, along the road, and speak with the NPC named Kvyertsolav to start the quest.

This quest tasks you with writing a letter for the miners, but as you might expect, there are a few twists and turns along the way.

Write the Letter

Head to the house in Kuttenberg to help Kvyertsolav write a letter. When you enter, choose the dialogue option that says “Justice is worth more than silver.”

While writing the letter, you can choose how you want to write it. You can help them refine it as much as you want, just write it as is, or make the writing more aggressive and shorter than stated. Regardless of what you choose, the outcome is the same.

After writing the letter, the miners will try to kill you, but you can pass a Speech check to save yourself and convince them to let you go.

Should You Turn the Miners Over to the Baliff?

If you managed to save yourself, you’ll have the option to turn the miners over to the baliff. If you do this, the quest will end immediately, and you’ll get a reward of 100 groschen.

This isn’t the best possible outcome for the quest, neither is it the best reward you can get, so I don’t recommend doing this. Instead, you should take the letter to Markold.

Should You Help Markold or the Miners?

Your next step is to speak with the shaft owner. Speak with the bodyguard at the house, and he’ll allow you to go upstairs to give the letter to Markold.

At this point, you can either blackmail Markold, give him the letter, or work with Markold to take down the miners. Blackmailing him isn’t recommended at this point, as the Speech check is pretty tough and will also end the quest immediately.

If you choose to help Markold, you’ll need to kill three miners. This will also reward you with 60 groschen, which is probably the worst possible outcome.

I’d recommend siding with the miners instead, so give the letter to Markold as intended, and he’ll give you seven groschen and tell you to meet some miners just north of the city.

Head to the location and wait for the miners, then head up to the camp and speak with Myslibor. Markold will show up to attack, so help the miners take him down to end the quest. You’ll get 160 groschen for your efforts by speaking with Myslibor, and you’ll also have helped the miners get out of their dreadful working conditions.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether you should help the miners in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 during the Post Scriptum quest. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including whether you should side with Semine, as well as a breakdown of all romance options.

