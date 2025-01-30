Should You Open the Dialga or Palkia Pack First in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Space-Time Smackdown booster packs arrived in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Like any new influx of cards, they’re guaranteed to shake up the meta. But unlike the smaller Mythical Island release, Pokemon GO players have to choose between two types of packs – Dialga packs or Palkia packs.

Recommended Videos

How To Tell Which Cards Are in the Dialga Pack vs. Palkia Pack

The Space-Time Smackdown booster set has two different packs. One has Dialga on the front, while the other shows Palkia. Similar to Genetic Apex, the cards you can pull from each vary slightly. The cards in each pack, and the odds of pulling each, are listed under “Offering Rates” at the bottom left of the booster pack selection screen.

To see what’s in Dialga vs. Palkia packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket, hover over the pack you want to check. Then, hit “Offering Rates” to see a list of what’s included.

Screenshot by The Escapist

There are 207 cards in the new set, and only some are pack exclusives. To decide which packs to focus on first, look at the pack exclusives you want the most.

Related: Biggest Announcements Fans Want to See During Pokemon Presents 2025

Should You Focus on Opening Dialga Packs or Palkia Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Which packs to spend your Pack Hourglasses on in Pokemon TCG Pocket will depend slightly on your goals. If you’re after a specific favorite Pokemon, prioritize the pack it’s included in. On the other hand, if you want to lean into the meta, you may want to focus on cards that will be stronger in Pokemon TCG Pocket battles. Here are a few key considerations when choosing between Dialga and Palkia.

Dialga High-Priority Pack Exclusives

Image via The Pokemon Company

In the Dialga packs, players will find a few key EX cards. These include Dialga EX, Yanmega EX, Gallade EX, and Darkrai EX. Players planning to build a strategy around one of these EX cards will want to focus energy on opening Dialga packs first.

Certain illustration rares and trainer cards are also exclusive to the Dialga packs. For instance, you’ll only find the Dawn and Volkner support cards in this pack.

Finally, for those eager to collect Bidoof, it is also a Dialga pack exclusive.

Palkia High-Priority Pack Exclusives

Image via The Pokemon Company

Naturally, if you want Palkia EX in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you need to open the Palkia pack, not the Diaglo one. This deck packs less EX power overall compared with Dialga, but you will find Lickilicky EX, Weavile EX, and Mismagius EX here. These cards aren’t drawing as much attention in the disclosure about PvP, but you might be able to create a more unique deck by focusing on them.

In terms of Supporter cards you’ll only find in the Palkia deck, we’ve got Mars and Cynthia. If these two are personal favorites, or if their abilities stand out to you, this might be the way to go.

Final Verdict – Which Packs to Pick

Dialga is poised to be the more competitive option, with so many high-power and coveted EX cards coming right out of the gate. That said, the Palkia deck holds quite a few powerful supporter cards and might give you an edge for pulling together a less obvious strategy.

Ultimately, you’re going to get some cool new cards either way. Focus on the one that has your most desired chase cards first. Then, save up those Pack Hourglasses and Pack Points to fill in the gaps.

And that’s whether you should open the Dialga or Palkia packs first in Pokemon TCG Poclet.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy