Should You Pull For Mualani in Genshin Impact?

Lyna De Wit
|

Published: Sep 2, 2024 08:40 pm

With the release of Genshin Impact’s 5.0 update came the new Hydro catalyst character, Mualani. Mualani is a 5-star character from the new region Natlan, and she has an interesting skill set. So, should you pull for Mualni in Genshin Impact?

Is Mualani Worth Pulling for in Genshin Impact?

Mualani in Genshi Impact
Image via HoYoverse

Mualani is from the Natlan tribe, the People of the Springs, and is the first 5-star character from Natlan. You might be wondering if Mualani is worth pulling for. Well, if you have the Primogems to spare, Mualani is certainly a worthy character to pull for. For one, she is excellent at traversal on land and water. Mualani has the ability to quickly surf across water or land, helping you get around Teyvat.

Related: How to Get Sanctifying Elixir in Genshin Impact

You might be thinking that you could just use a Koholasaurus to get across the water. While you could do that, they can only speed across the water, and you can’t bring them outside of Natlan. Each time you fast travel, you must find a new Saurian – and there are no Saurians that you can possess outside of Natlan. However, you can use Mualani’s ability outside Natlan, and that’s possibly the biggest reason to pull for her. Although her surfing ability is limited outside of Natlan, it’s still a useful skill to have if you want to get somewhere faster.

Why You Should Have Mualani in Your Team in Genshin Impact

There are many reasons why Mualani is a must have for your team in Genshin Impact. For one, she’s excellent at traversal. Unlike other characters, she can surf across the field and makes exploration just a bit easier. I tested her surfing ability in Liyue and Natlan, and there is a difference. In regions outside of Natlan, she’ll be able to use her ability for about 10 seconds until it needs to recharge, which will take up to around 5 seconds. However, Mualani can surf for a lot longer in Natlan than in other nations in Teyvat. As long as you’ve got enough Phlogiston then she can surf for as long as you want.

Mualani is great when paired up in a team with Kachina. With both being from Natlan, they complement each other by dealing additional damage when you swap between them. If their special ability is activated. Mualani will surf in and deal Hydro damage to any enemies she hits. Kachina will do the same, just with Geo damage instead. It’s unsure whether future Natlan characters will also be able to complement each other and Mualani, but we do know that Kinich will be able to.

And that’s why you should pull for Mualani in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact
Lyna is a freelance weekend writer at The Escapist, covering topics such as Star Wars, video games, and more. She has been active in the industry since 2023 and has previously written articles at Game Rant. Lyna is incredibly passionate about Star Wars, especially the animated shows such as The Bad Batch and Rebels. Outside of writing, Lyna enjoys spending time with her tabby cat, playing the next game of her ever growing backlog, tending to her plants, attempting to draw in her sketchbook, and of course, watching Star Wars.
