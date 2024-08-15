Should You Pull for Qingyi or Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero? Answered

August 2024 is shaping up to be a pretty stacked month for Zenless Zone Zero players. With two banners coming up, you’ll need to make an important decision. If you’re wondering whether you should pull for Qingyi or Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero, here’s what you need to know.

Should You Pull for Qingyi or Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero?

The answer to this question really depends on what your account looks like in Zenless Zone Zero right now. The short answer is this: if you have Zhu Yuan and want to create the best possible team for her, you should pull for Qingyi. If you have Grace and you want to focus on building an Anomaly team, then you should pull for Jane Doe.

That’s pretty much the short version, and I’ll go into more detail for each option.

Picking Qingyi

Qingyi’s banner in Zenless Zone Zero looks bad. Her A-rank rate-ups are Billy Kid and Corin, neither of which are particularly strong characters. However, she’s an Electric Stunner who’s also capable of massive damage, while having an easy-to-learn play style.

Zhu Yuan is easily the most powerful DPS character in Zenless Zone Zero right now, and she’s already doing well with Anby and Nicole in her team. However, if you replace Anby with Qingyi, you’ve pretty much unlocked Zhu Yuan’s full potential. She gets the faction benefit with Qingyi, as well as the element benefit with Nicole.

Qingyi doesn’t do quite as much Daze buildup as Lycaon, but she more than makes up for it with her damage output, and she completes the Zhu Yuan team, making it the most deadly team comp in the game.

Picking Jane Doe

On the other hand, Jane Doe’s banner looks really solid. Her A-rank rate-ups include newcomer Seth, as well as Anby. And this isn’t really a bad option at all for folks who still want to use Anby in their Zhu Yuan teams. This is a good chance to get Anby dupes to power her up, and it could still provide a decent boost to that team comp.

The highlight here is definitely Jane Doe herself, though. If you already have Grace and you plan on using her as one of your main DPS characters, Jane Doe and Koleda or even Billy Kid could help to round out that team. Jane Doe comes with a devastating AoE-focused moveset that also inflicts a ridiculous amount of Anomaly buildup, and she could very well elevate Grace’s team to the next level.

Hopefully that answers your question of whether you should pull for Qingyi or Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero.

