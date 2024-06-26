Should You Suggest Thiollier or Hornsent in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree? Answered

While Elden Ring is generally pretty light on spoken dialogue, the quests offered in the game often force you to make difficult decisions that can alter how they play out. If you’re wondering whether you should suggest Thiollier or Hornsent in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, here’s what you need to know.

Should You Suggest Thiollier or Hornsent to Leda in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree?

Whatever you choose in this scenario, the outcome is the same. As you’re following Leda’s questline in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, she’ll eventually break free from Miquella’s will and ask you who she should target: Thiollier or the Hornsent.

Regardless of who you choose, Leda will make up her own mind and go for the Hornsent either way, so it doesn’t really matter. Your decision here doesn’t affect Thiollier’s questline with St Trina either, so feel free to choose whoever you want.

Suggest Thiollier

If you suggest Thiollier to Leda, she’ll immediately disagree and shoot down your suggestion. She thinks that Thiollier isn’t a threat, and she’ll ask you to consider another option. Speaking to her again will remove Thiollier from the list of available responses.

Suggest the Hornsent

If you suggest the Hornsent, Leda will say that she needs some time to consider your suggestion. Rest at a Site of Grace and speak with her again, and she’ll say that she’s made up her mind to go after the Hornsent.

Keep in mind that even if you don’t make a suggestion, Leda will eventually decide on going after the Hornsent anyway, so the outcome here is fixed.

Should You Summon Hornsent or Leda?

As you progress through Shadow of the Erdtree, you’ll eventually reach the Shadow Keep where you can choose to summon either Hornsent or Leda. If you summon Leda, Hornsent will die, and you’ll be rewarded with the Lacerating Crossed-Tree Talisman. Keep in mind that this will also end Hornsent’s questline, so if you go down this path, tie up all loose ends with him first.

If you summon Hornsent, Leda will fight you instead. After defeating her, Hornsent will become an available summon for the Messmer fight.

And that’s everything you need to know regarding whether you should suggest Thiollier or Hornsent in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

