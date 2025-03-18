Should You Turn On Canon Mode in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

The more recent Assassin’s Creed games have shifted towards the RPG genre, allowing players to choose from a few dialogue options when talking to NPCs. These decisions aren’t always easy though, so if you’re wondering whether you should use Canon Mode in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, here’s what you need to know.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Canon Mode Explained

Canon Mode removes the ability to choose dialogue options in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. If you choose this option, all conversations in the game will play out automatically, and the game will also choose your responses for you.

The idea is that you’ll follow the canon path of the story, where Yasuke and Naoe respond and react in the way that the writers had originally intended. If you want to experience the story the way the writers intended, then you’ll probably get a lot out of Canon Mode.

Do note, however, that Canon Mode is only available when starting a new game. Once the game has started, you cannot choose to turn it on or off like with Guided Exploration.

Should You Use Canon Mode?

Honestly, this isn’t Assassin’s Creed Odyssey where your decisions will actually affect the outcome of the story in any sort of major way. Because of that, the dialogue options in Assassin’s Creed Shadows often feel a bit arbitrary and superfluous.

For the most part, the dialogue options are just there for flavor. They help shape the personalities of Yasuke and Naoe, and you can choose to play them as more kindhearted characters, or more ruthless ones. If this matters to you, then turn off Canon Mode and play how you wish. That being said, this has very little impact on the story, so it almost feels like an inconsequential decision anyways.

And that's everything you need to know about Canon Mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

