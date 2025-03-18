Should You Turn On Guided Exploration Mode in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

The Assassin’s Creed games have always focused on exploration, especially in the larger open-world entries, and Shadows is no different. If you’re thinking about using Guided Exploration mode in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Guided Exploration Explained

Guided Exploration mode is a feature that’s been present in quite a few AC games at this point, and it’s back in Assassin’s Creed Shadows as well. When it’s turned on, the game will always mark your next quest objective so you’ll know where to go and you’ll never get lost.

Without Guided Exploration, you’ll have to do a bit of exploration and investigation on your end to figure out what to do next. For instance, you might take on a quest where you’re required to track down an NPC. Without Guided Exploration mode, you’ll need to use the information and clues you have to try to figure out where they might’ve gone, or hunt for even more clues to help lead you to your objective.

Guided Exploration cuts out all that busywork and gives you the answer immediately.

Should You Use Guided Exploration Mode?

This is really up to you. In my view, the investigation aspects of Assassin’s Creed Shadows don’t really add that much to the gameplay, so it’s not a big deal to activate it. If you’d rather just enjoy the story without having to worry about getting stuck, I’d say turn it on.

How to Turn On Guided Exploration

Guided Exploration can be toggled on and off anytime you want. Pause the game and bring up the menu, then tab over to the Gameplay section.

From here, toggle Guided Exploration mode to activate it, and you’re set. You can turn it off anytime you want.

And that’s everything you need to know about Guided Exploration in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy