Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Ubisoft
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Should You Turn On Guided Exploration Mode in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Mar 18, 2025 01:00 pm

The Assassin’s Creed games have always focused on exploration, especially in the larger open-world entries, and Shadows is no different. If you’re thinking about using Guided Exploration mode in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Guided Exploration Explained

Guided Exploration mode is a feature that’s been present in quite a few AC games at this point, and it’s back in Assassin’s Creed Shadows as well. When it’s turned on, the game will always mark your next quest objective so you’ll know where to go and you’ll never get lost.

Without Guided Exploration, you’ll have to do a bit of exploration and investigation on your end to figure out what to do next. For instance, you might take on a quest where you’re required to track down an NPC. Without Guided Exploration mode, you’ll need to use the information and clues you have to try to figure out where they might’ve gone, or hunt for even more clues to help lead you to your objective.

Guided Exploration cuts out all that busywork and gives you the answer immediately.

Should You Use Guided Exploration Mode?

This is really up to you. In my view, the investigation aspects of Assassin’s Creed Shadows don’t really add that much to the gameplay, so it’s not a big deal to activate it. If you’d rather just enjoy the story without having to worry about getting stuck, I’d say turn it on.

How to Turn On Guided Exploration

Guided Exploration can be toggled on and off anytime you want. Pause the game and bring up the menu, then tab over to the Gameplay section.

From here, toggle Guided Exploration mode to activate it, and you’re set. You can turn it off anytime you want.

And that’s everything you need to know about Guided Exploration in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Assassins Creed Shadows
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content