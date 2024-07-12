Sims 4 Lovestruck Pack Release Date, Features, Gameplay, and More

Maxis and EA are spicing things up in Sims 4. The new Sims 4: Lovestruck expansion is ready to bring back dating. Here’s everything to know about the expansion, including its release date, features, gameplay, and more.

When Is the Sims 4: Lovestruck Expansion Coming Out?

According to EA, the expansion pack will be available on July 25. Despite the constant comments about Sims 4 becoming “boring,” the development team has made sure to make the simulation game more and more realistic. So, what’s this new dating feature all about?

What’s in Store for Players in Sims 4: Lovestruck?

Like straight out of that Black Mirror dating episode, Sims can now use an inner dating app called Cupid’s Corner. With the app, players can tailor their Sims’ needs and aspirations when it comes to their love life. Sims will now have the option to go out on specific dates and share similar interests.

After matching with potential suitors, Sims will have the option to cuddle in bed as an activity and bring the Romantic Blanket to an outdoor sunset. Other activities for dates include star or cloud gazing, going to the gym, eating food, watching TV, playing board games, and, wait for it, WooHooing.

The Sims 4: Lovestruck Gameplay Trailer

As the trailer reveals, the whole thing seems pretty similar to any dating app you find today. Players will have the option to customize different fields on their profiles, like gender of interest, age ranges, and special traits. Ciudad Enamorada will be the designated place with three neighborhoods where Sims can go to mingle: Vista Hermosa, Plaza Mariposa, and Nuevo Corazón. If players want to step up their dating game, they can even make a career in dating by choosing to be romance consultants. Additionally, after (or even during) dates, Sims will also be able to just walk out of them if they want to.

Screenshot by A morris

This isn’t the first time Sim characters have been able to date, though. Sims 3 once reintroduced a couple of expansion packs to romantically mingle. The Sims: Hot Date and The Sims 2: Nightlife were part of the expansion packs that players could purchase for dating. The first one had the option to see each other’s interests and specific motives with the “Ask About Mood” interaction. As for the latter, and for the first time, Sims 2 introduced different ways for Sims to ask each other for date nights. It could be done via the “Community Lot” and was only available for two Sims at a time.



The Sims 4: Lovestruck expansion will be available on July 25, 2024, for $39.99 on the EA app. Check out the system requirements for PC/Mac here.

