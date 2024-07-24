Sims 4 Patch Breaks the Game and Turns Sims Into Monsters

It’s universally acknowledged that a new patch for The Sims 4 will inevitably break the game. The July 23 Sims 4 patch, however, is shaping up to be one of the biggest in recent memory.

The latest patch was intended to get The Sims 4 updated and ready for the release of its latest expansion pack. However, shortly after the update went live, players began reporting all kinds of issues.

For some, the update has rendered The Sims 4 literally unplayable, with the game screen going black when trying to open the Manage Worlds or Create a Sim menus. As @Lupinesvale on X puts it, “Sims 4 update made me unable to open create a sim what is bug testing.” The UI is also entirely vanishing for many players.

But for those who can get into the gameplay, things are even weirder. Many Simmers are reporting that the Sims are suddenly incredibly mean. When left to their own devices, household and neighborhood Sims are going on autonomous rampages, arguing with and insulting one another.

Not only is the rampant rudeness putting a strain on community relations, but it’s also threatening long-term Sim relationships. “can i undo an update for the Sims 4… cause wdym bug that causes sims to be mean to each other is making my couple fight,” says @jasperjareau on X.

Another major issue with the Sims 4 patch is the Simology panel for kids and teens going absolutely bananas, with traits fluctuating at truly alarming speeds, as shared by @crunchlovebots:

Do not know how to explain this pic.twitter.com/MmCBWuXg2f — rabia 🌙 (@crunchlovebots) July 24, 2024

Oh, and remember that time the dev team accidentally introduced incest into The Sims 4? Yeah, this latest patch brought back siblings having feelings for one another like it’s Game of Thrones.

Given that the latest romance-centered Lovestruck Expansion is set to release tomorrow, the EA team is already hard at work squashing these bugs. Community Manager EA_Cade has already shared that they are in the process of testing a fix for the issues users have been reporting. So far, there’s no exact ETA for when our Sims will stop being rude and occasionally incestuous, but with any luck, it will be soon.

