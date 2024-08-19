Sister Wives Season 19 Release Date, Trailer, And More

Sister Wives is returning for its nineteenth season, following the story of Kody Brown and his four wives (or ex-wives). Here’s what we know about Sister Wives Season 19’s release date, trailer, and more.

When Does Sister Wives Season 19 Release?

Sister Wives Season 19 has been confirmed for a September 15, 2024, release. TLC hasn’t confirmed how many episodes the season will have, but you can expect there to be somewhere between 8 and 18 episodes. After the first episode drops on September 15th, additional episodes should drop weekly.

Which Cast Members Are Returning for Sister Wives Season 19?

The bulk of Sister Wives’ cast will be returning for Season 19, going by the trailer. Kody Brown only has one wife, Robyn, and has separated from the others. But all the wives appear in the trailer, so they will be back in some capacity.

One of the show’s cast members, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s son Garrison, passed away earlier this year, according to The US Sun. There’s no indication that Kody Brown will be courting new wives (and I can’t imagine who’d want him) but his current family has sustained the show for eighteen seasons so far. Yes, you might think that the show would run out of drama but that’s absolutely not happened.

Here’s the Sister Wives Season 19’s Trailer

TLC has shared the trailer for Season 19, and it’s as wild as you’d expect. The general tone is that everything’s crashing for Kody, while things are looking up at least for ex-wife Christine. Christine is dating again, and we even get a glimpse of her new boyfriend.

Christine brings her new beau to a gathering where Kody is present, which seems like a bad idea. Could it be a set up for TLC to ensure there’s plenty of drama? That’s certainly possible, though it could also be that Christine wants to prove to Kody that she doesn’t need him.

It also sounds as if Kody could be running info financial and legal difficulties. At least one of his wives wants him to buy her out of her stake in the property, and if that doesn’t happen, lawyers may get involved. Robyn, his remaining wife, sounds like she could be done, too, telling Kody that she’s losing respect for him.

Sister Wives is available to watch here.

