Snapchat Planets in Order and Their Meanings

Snapchat is one of the most popular social media brands and the world. What makes this app special is are the various ways you can track how much you and friends are interacting. While Streaks are the most popular feature, Snapchat is adding more, including the Friend Solar System of Planets.

How to Use the Friend Solar System/Snapchat Planets

The Snapchat Friend Solar System is a new way to track how active your chats with certain friends are. The Snapchat Planets feature feels like a natural fit for the app, as it already has features allowing friends to check their cosmic alignments with features detailing astrological signs and their compatibility.

If you’re finding it hard to find and access Snapchat Planets, it may because the feature is behind a paywall. Snapchat’s Friend Solar System is a premium feature, which is only available for Snapchat+ members. Users with an active Snapchat+ membership will have to choose to opt in to the program, but can also just as easily disable the feature at any time. To manage the Friend Solar System and gain access to viewing Planets, Snapchat Support instructs users to head to the Snapchat+ feature management page to toggle the Solar System on and off.

Snapchat Planets Meanings Explained

The Snapchat Friend Solar System feature allows friends to track where they rank on each others’ Best Friends list by assigning them Planets. Users within your top eight most engaged with friends on Snapchat who also have you in their list are considered Best Friends.

The Snapchat Solar System assigns you a Planet to see where you rank among your friends’ Best Friends list. This is represented by your Bitmoji sitting atop a planet adjacent to the Sun, which is represented by your friend’s Bitmoji. The Planets descend in order the same way they do in the real Solar System, with each planet representing a corresponding place from 1-8 on the Best Friends list. Here is every planet in the Snapchat Friend Solar System and what they mean.

Mercury: Reddish-blue Planet which is closest to the Sun, representing that you are that user’s #1 Best Friend.

Reddish-blue Planet which is closest to the Sun, representing that you are that user’s #1 Best Friend. Venus: A yellow Planet with is second closest to the Sun, making you that user’s #2 Best Friend.

A yellow Planet with is second closest to the Sun, making you that user’s #2 Best Friend. Earth: A blue and green Planet with familiar continents is the third closest to the Sun, meaning you are that user’s #3 Best Friend.

A blue and green Planet with familiar continents is the third closest to the Sun, meaning you are that user’s #3 Best Friend. Mars: A deep red Planet fourth from the Sun, making you that friend’s #4 Best Friend.

A deep red Planet fourth from the Sun, making you that friend’s #4 Best Friend. Jupiter: An orange and yellow Planet which is fifth from the Sun, suggesting you are their #5 Best Friend.

An orange and yellow Planet which is fifth from the Sun, suggesting you are their #5 Best Friend. Saturn: This yellow Planet with rings is sixth from the Sun, meaning it has the #6 spot on the Best Friends List.

This yellow Planet with rings is sixth from the Sun, meaning it has the #6 spot on the Best Friends List. Uranus: A green Planet seventh from the Sun with a #7 spot on the Best Friends List.

A green Planet seventh from the Sun with a #7 spot on the Best Friends List. Neptune: A blue Planet eight from the Sun with a #8 spot putting users in last place on the Best Friends List.

Pluto is not on the list since it was unclassified as a planet in 2006, and there are no moons including Earth’s available in the Snapchat Friend Solar System. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and info on social media platforms, including IG story screenshots.

