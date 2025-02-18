Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and Time Countdown

The popular fantasy anime series Solo Leveling returned for its eagerly anticipated second season at the beginning of 2025. As the magical stakes escalate, here’s when fans can expect to see Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 8, along with a handy time countdown to prepare for its debut.

Recommended Videos

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8, titled “Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out,” is currently set to premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at midnight, Japanese Standard Time. For American viewers, that means the episode will be available at 10 am EST on Saturday, February 22, 2025, thanks to the time zone differences. As with past episodes of Solo Leveling, the episode will be simulcast to international audiences through Crunchyroll subscribers in its original Japanese language broadcast. The English language dubbed episodes of Solo Leveling historically have premiered on Crunchyroll two weeks after its initial Japanese language debut.

Solo Leveling is based on the web novel of the same name by Chugong, which was published online from July 2016 to December 2021. The story takes place in a version of the modern world where magical portals allow fearsome monsters to periodically invade Earth from an alternate fantasy dimension. The only thing defending the world from these incursions are groups of warriors, known as Hunters, who are ranked based on their level of experience and competence in battle.

The story follows Sung Jin-woo, a low-ranked Hunter who suddenly gains the ability to level himself up from his lowly status. Solo Leveling Season 2, rebranded with the subtitle Arise from the Shadow, has Jin-woo try to have his rank formally reevaluated so that he can regularly participate in quests normally intended for higher-ranked Hunters. This comes as top-ranked Hunter Hwang Dong-soo resurfaces with the intention of murdering Jin-woo at whatever cost to avenge the recent death of his older brother Dong-suk, placing Jin-woo’s family and friends in danger of this mounting vendetta.

Related: Blue Lock Chapter 294 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Time Countdown for Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 8

For those who are looking for a time countdown to the premiere of Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 8, either to build anticipation until its drop date and time or just to remind themselves, we’ve got you covered. Please refer to the time countdown clock below ticking down to the eventual simulcast premiere of Solo Leveling’s latest episode on Crunchyroll. Happy watching!

Hurry Up!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy