Solution for Wuthering Waves Magnetic Cube Puzzle in Camp Overwatch

Camp Overwatch has no shortage of things to do, including some tricky puzzles magnetic cube puzzles. Here’s how to solve the magnetic cube puzzle in Camp Overwatch in Wuthering Waves.

How to Solve the Magnetic Cube Puzzle in Camp Overwatch in Wuthering Waves

Magnetic cubes puzzles are scattered randomly across the world, but the Camp Overwatch magnetic cube puzzle in Wuthering Waves might be the most challenging if only because it’s so large.

Magnetic cube puzzles require you to hit the cube in the direction you want it to go. If it has a set of golden arrows on the opposite side of where you’re hitting it, it will move in that direction and anchor in a new slot. So, if you want the cube to go left down the tracks, you’d need to be facing in that direction.

Now, onto the actual puzzle solution. This puzzle has two boards. The board where the magnetic cube starts, and a second board to the far left, across a small pool of water. This puzzle is difficult because the board can be hard to visualize, but this is the order in which you should hit the cube if you’re facing toward the cliff and waterfall.

Forward

Left

Left

Forward

Right

Backwards

Left

Backwards

Right

Right

That’s ten total steps. If you’re starting to lose perspective, simply hop up the cliff to the far left of the puzzle to get a bird’s-eye view. It can be a little difficult to memorize what possible paths the magnetic cube can take, but when you can see the entire board, it’s easier to visualize the solution.

Once you knock the magnetic cube back over the stream, a chest will appear. This advanced supply chest will offer you the following rewards:

Union Exp +30

Astrite x 20

Shell Credit x 6,000

Basic Energy Core x 1

Wood-textured Shard x 3

Advanced Sealed Tube x 3

And that’s how to solve the magnetic cube puzzle in Camp Overwatch in Wuthering Waves. Not bad for a puzzle you can knock out in two minutes.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

