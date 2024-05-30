Category:
Video Games
Guides

Solution for Wuthering Waves Magnetic Cube Puzzle in Camp Overwatch

Hit the cube and watch it skate
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: May 30, 2024 11:26 am

Camp Overwatch has no shortage of things to do, including some tricky puzzles magnetic cube puzzles. Here’s how to solve the magnetic cube puzzle in Camp Overwatch in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

How to Solve the Magnetic Cube Puzzle in Camp Overwatch in Wuthering Waves

Magnetic cubes puzzles are scattered randomly across the world, but the Camp Overwatch magnetic cube puzzle in Wuthering Waves might be the most challenging if only because it’s so large.

Image of the Camp Overwatch magnetic cube puzzle map location in Wuthering Waves
Screenshots by The Escapist

Magnetic cube puzzles require you to hit the cube in the direction you want it to go. If it has a set of golden arrows on the opposite side of where you’re hitting it, it will move in that direction and anchor in a new slot. So, if you want the cube to go left down the tracks, you’d need to be facing in that direction.

Now, onto the actual puzzle solution. This puzzle has two boards. The board where the magnetic cube starts, and a second board to the far left, across a small pool of water. This puzzle is difficult because the board can be hard to visualize, but this is the order in which you should hit the cube if you’re facing toward the cliff and waterfall.

Related: Solution for Misty Coast Encrypted Puzzle in Wuthering Waves

Image of the solution to the magnetic cube puzzle in Camp Overwatch in Wuthering Waves
Screenshots by The Escapist
  • Forward
  • Left
  • Left
  • Forward
  • Right
  • Backwards
  • Left
  • Backwards
  • Right
  • Right

Related: How to Find Hidden Chests in Wuthering Waves

That’s ten total steps. If you’re starting to lose perspective, simply hop up the cliff to the far left of the puzzle to get a bird’s-eye view. It can be a little difficult to memorize what possible paths the magnetic cube can take, but when you can see the entire board, it’s easier to visualize the solution.

Once you knock the magnetic cube back over the stream, a chest will appear. This advanced supply chest will offer you the following rewards:

  • Union Exp +30
  • Astrite x 20
  • Shell Credit x 6,000
  • Basic Energy Core x 1
  • Wood-textured Shard x 3
  • Advanced Sealed Tube x 3

And that’s how to solve the magnetic cube puzzle in Camp Overwatch in Wuthering Waves. Not bad for a puzzle you can knock out in two minutes.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Blown Away By Necrozma Raids During GO Fest Sendai
pokemon go necrozma raids
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon GO Players Blown Away By Necrozma Raids During GO Fest Sendai
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 30, 2024
Read Article 10 Most Impossible Research Tasks In Pokemon GO, According to Fans
Image of a Pokemon GO Field Research box with an x over it and a woman shrugging the corner
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
10 Most Impossible Research Tasks In Pokemon GO, According to Fans
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 30, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Blown Away By Necrozma Raids During GO Fest Sendai
pokemon go necrozma raids
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon GO Players Blown Away By Necrozma Raids During GO Fest Sendai
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 30, 2024
Read Article 10 Most Impossible Research Tasks In Pokemon GO, According to Fans
Image of a Pokemon GO Field Research box with an x over it and a woman shrugging the corner
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
10 Most Impossible Research Tasks In Pokemon GO, According to Fans
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 30, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Twist to the Top Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 30, 2024
Author
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.