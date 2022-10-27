Sonic Prime, the upcoming 3D animated series from Sega, WildBrain, and Man of Action Entertainment, has received a release date of December 15, 2022 on Netflix. IGN received the exclusive on this announcement, along with some poster reveals (one of which is inserted below), but Netflix will premiere a new teaser trailer to accompany the Sonic Prime release date announcement in a new livestreamed series, Geeked: Toon-In, airing at 8:00 p.m. ET on Twitch and Tiktok. We will update this article after it becomes available.

In any case, here is how Netflix and Sega are describing the show, which falls in line with previous PR for the series:

The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!

Sonic Prime will have a fat 24 episodes in its first season, which unless we hear otherwise should all be arriving on December 15. The show will include many beloved characters from the franchise, like Tails (Ashleigh Ball), Knuckles (Adam Nurada), Amy (Shannon Chan-Kent), Shadow (Ian Hanlin), Eggman (Brian Drummond), and even Big the Cat (Hanlin). Sonic himself is voiced by Deven Mack. I’m not a voice acting aficionado, but I do recognize Brian Drummond as the Ocean dub voice of Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z from over 20 years ago, so that’s pretty awesome. Fingers crossed that Eggman talks like Vegeta for no clear reason.