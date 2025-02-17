Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Roster Of Confirmed Characters

During the February 12 State of Play, Sega fully unveiled Sonic Racing Crossworlds after its tease at the Game Awards. The latest Sonic racing game has potential, but like most kart racers, fans want to know who’s playable. Here’s what we know about Sonic Racing Crossworlds‘ cast of playable characters.

All Confirmed Characters In Sonic Racing Crossworlds

With the latest Sonic the Hedgehog racing game set to explore the multiverse, there are plenty of different possible combinations and variations for tracks. While we don’t know too much about how these changes will be felt in moment-to-moment gameplays, we do know that there will be a total of 23 characters at launch. That is less than the launch lineup for 2012’s Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed 24 characters, but it’s way more than Team Sonic Racing’s paltry 15.

While Sega hasn’t fully detailed all 23 characters, we do know who several of the playable characters are based on the reveal trailer. Here’s who we know will certainly be appearing in Sonic Racing Crossworlds:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Tails

Knuckles

Amy

Shadow the Hedgehog

Cream the Rabbit

Dr. Eggman

E-123 Omega

Zazz

Metal Sonic

Sage

Vector

Jet

Silver the Hedgehog

Big the Cat

All Spculated Characters In Sonic Racing Crossworlds

While 15 characters have been confirmed so far thanks to the trailer, that does leave eight characters unaccounted for. it’s actually not that difficult to figure out who those remaining eight characters are.

In the trailer, eagle-eyed fans can probably spot a billboard on one of the race tracks that shows off several of the racers competing. The character art matches the pieces that Sega uses on their official site to introduce each of the characters. So from there, we can look at the billboard and see that eight additional characters are shown off that weren’t present in the reveal trailer, implying that those are the eight characters that Sega will announce before the game’s launch. With that in mind, here are the eight characters that will most likely fill out Sonic Racing Crossworlds’ roster:

Rouge

Espio

Charmy

Blaze

Zavok

Egg Pawn

Wave

Storm

All Possible DLC Characters In Sonic Racing Crossworlds

With the base cast more or less confirmed, the discussion now turns to potential DLC characters. Sega has already confirmed that Sonic Racing Crossworlds will feature DLC, which will almost certainly entail new characters. And while we may not know which characters will appear, we already know for a fact that Sega will have several characters from the cast of Sonic Prime appear.

For those unaware, Sonic Prime was a three-season Netflix animated series that also had Sonic hop around the multiverse, teaming up with parallel universe versions of his friends to restore the multiverse. This could mean that we’ll possibly be able to play as Nine, the bitter and resentful version of Tails from a dystopian future, or Dread, a pirate version of Knuckles.

Sega has also confirmed that there will be additional characters joining the game that may or may not be Sonic characters. While I would love to see Sonic the Hedgehog characters from the IDW comic series like Dr. Starline, Surge, and Tangle make their way over, we’ll most likely get notable characters from other Sega games to cameo, like Nights, Aiai, Kazuma Kiryu, and probably at least Persona character. That’s all speculation though, but it would certainly be nice to see those characters fill out the roster.

And that’s all confirmed characters in Sonic Racing Crossworlds!

