Sonic Superstars Revealed by Sega as New Co-op Sidescroller

Sega surprised everyone at Summer Game Fest with Sonic Superstars, a new co-op sidescroller Sonic the Hedgehog game that additionally features Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. Sonic Superstars has a fall 2023 release window on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game invites you to “Team up with friends, master new powers from the Chaos Emeralds, and speed through all brand-new zones on your way to take down Dr. Eggman (and co)!”

Sega invites players to sign up at the Superstars website to receive a “free, exclusive Amy Rose skin,” which is kind of unusual, but the website has other new details about the game. Notably, you will be able to harness the power of the Chaos Emeralds to “Multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and more.” Sega also ensures this is the “high-speed sidescrolling action platforming you know and love,” but it just happens to be with 3D graphics this time, while adding new powers. This time, you’re exploring a place called the Northstar Islands.

In any case, it’s very cool that Sega is not leaving classic Sonic in the past while pushing forward with the open-world direction of Sonic Frontiers.