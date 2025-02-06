‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’: Second Highest Grossing Video Game Movie of All Time Now Available on Streaming

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has officially come to streaming! The film, which is based on the blockbuster Sega video game, originally debuted in theaters on December 20, 2024, and now it’s available to watch in the comfort of your own home.

In the film, Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new opponent, Shadow, who is a mysterious villain with strong powers neither of them has faced before. Team Sonic is forced to seek an alliance when they fear they have become outnumbered.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 currently sits at an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 95% rating from fans. The first film only received a rating of 64% from critics, while the second film had 69%. With that being said, the third film quickly became the second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earned $462 million worldwide behind Super Mario Bros., which grossed over $1.36 billion worldwide.

The ratings definitely translated into how the fans felt about the film as well, with many fans of the video game gushing over the film in a Reddit forum titled, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was AMAZING.” One fan even stated that it was their new favorite movie.

“New favorite movie for me too! It’s so unusual for a trilogy to get progressively better, it’s also unusual for video game movies to be good. As a life long Sonic fan I would have accepted my fate with one Ugly Sonic Movie; I am so thrilled with where this franchise is as a whole right now,” they wrote.

“There was just so much love put into this movie, you could really tell they cared. Honestly, peak cinema for me, not coming down from the high of this for a while,” another fan wrote.

“I love how even with an ensemble cast and multiple characters, it still was a Sonic movie at it’s core, not Sonic & Friends. Sonic having his own arc and going off on his own after certain events (don’t want to give anything away) was such a good decision,” a third fan shared.

The film features Jim Carrey as Doctor Eggman, Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog, Krysten Ritter as Director Rockwell, Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Alyla Browne as Maria Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails.

Watch Now: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Trailer

How to stream Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The film is available to stream on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, which both offer a free trial to new subscribers.

How to stream Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 are both available to stream on Paramount, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

