Space Marine 2 Class Tier List: All Classes Ranked

Classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 have their own unique abilities and weapon availability that separate them within operations. To help you pick the best option before your next mission against the Tyranids, this guide will rank all six classes within the game.

All Classes in Space Marine 2 Ranked (Tier List)

There are six classes in the game and each one serves a distinct purpose. To make them stand out even more, they all have a limited selection of weapons within the game. So even though there is only one main ability for each class, the weapons also change how you play. With that in mind, it’s easy to rank the six options based on their effectiveness and the tools that they have access to.

S Tier – Bulwark

A Tier – Tactical, Heavy

B Tier – Vanguard

C Tier – Sniper, Assault

Bulwark (S-Tier)

This is the most effective class in the entire game, despite having no access to a primary weapon. Compared to other shooters, Space Marine 2 places more of an emphasis on some of the melee combat. Parrying is a large part of the game, along with combos for melee weapons. Bulwark takes that system and creates an entire class out of it.

The Power Sword can dish out plenty of damage and the Bulwark class has tons of bulk. Mix that with the Chapter Banner ability that provides a shield for all your squad members, and you’re looking at an incredibly powerful addition to any mission.

Tactical (A-Tier)

This class is nearly as good as the Bulwark so it could easily be placed a tier above, but it can’t abuse some of the same melee mechanics. Regardless, the Tactical class has the most versatile weapon pool which means they can fill the gap for the squad.

Whether you have a Heavy Bolt Rifle, a carbine, or a Stalker Rifle, there is no range where this class can’t help out. Adding the Auspex Scan is what brings it all together. The Tactical class can shoot a small radar that reveals enemies and makes them more vulnerable. It’s hard to beat an ability like that for the squad.

Heavy (A-Tier)

In an ideal squad, the Heavy is the third pick. It has the defense of the Bulwark and some of the bullet damage that the Tactical brings. All of the heavy weapons that this class has access to can tear through hordes of Tyranids with no issue. And if the ranged enemies become a problem, the Heavy even has a shield that it can deploy.

It has a weakness in the fact that it can only choose from three primary weapons. But how powerful those primaries are will make the tradeoff worth it.

Vanguard (B-Tier)

Now we’re in a territory where these classes can work but you’ll be losing some benefits. The Vanguard has a grapple that it can use to close the gap on enemies with a kick to the side. Getting more perks also means for melee damage for when the gap is closed. The whole squad can benefit from some of the perks and it makes this option a good synergy for the Bulwark.

The grapple is fun to use but it doesn’t offer much utility at all and the primary weapons that this class has access to simply get the job done. I have used this class more than any other so far, and although it’s fun, it’s not the best.

Sniper (C-Tier)

Despite having exclusive access to the real sniper rifles in the game, the sniper falls flat. There are simply too many enemies in an Operation to reliably take them out one at a time. The Las Fusil can be used to fire into a horde, but there are much better choices listed above.

Even the class ability is fairly useless. We all love a brief invisibility cloak, but it plays more like an escape than a reliable source of damage. Space Marines should be bringing the pressure to the Tyranids, not running away.

Assault (C-Tier)

We all love a good jetpack so that we can fly around the battlefield as we tear the Tyranids apart. It’s all good on paper but the Assault class is just lacking in too many fields. Your main source of damage is a hammer that is exclusive to the class. You mix the hammer with the jetpack to zip around the map to hopefully evade some danger.

The problem is the defense. Bulwarks get away with melee combat because they are tanky. Their class ability also helps the whole team. Unfortunately, the Assault will earn plenty of Mortal Wounds and won’t help the team much.

And that’s all there is to know about the class rankings and tier list.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

